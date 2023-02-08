When news that “The King” Jerry Lawler had suffered a medical emergency initially characterized as a stroke before later being characterized as a blood blockage to the right side of his brain by Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, it sent shockwaves through the professional wrestling world.

While Lawler’s prime has long since past, the 73-year-old still worked 10 wrestling matches in 2022 and had already wrestled a match against The Beer City Bruiser at AML Acts of War Games 2 back in January. Outside of the ring, Lawler is still a fixture of WWE programming, often serving as a member of the company’s pre-show panels before “Premium Live Events,” and even made an appearance on RAW XXX, where he joined Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick on commentary.

Since the initial reports of Lawler’s medical emergency, there has been an update on his condition, with meteorologist and long-time friend Dave Brown talking to Memphis News about his condition.

“Some of the initial reports were just horrible, so I feel much better than I did 18 hours ago when I felt like I got hit in the face with a shovel,” Brown said. “I was incredibly encouraged after I did a FaceTime. Jerry was alert. He talked to me. He could only say a couple words at a time, which is pretty normal. But (he) was able to move both legs and both arms.”

“I feel very optimistic that he’s eventually going to recover.”

Though there haven’t been any further updates on Lawler’s condition, that hasn’t stopped the rest of the professional wrestling universe, regardless of which promotion employs them, to come out and show support for “The King.”

Hope for the best for Jerry Lawler — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) February 7, 2023

Ric Flair, Matt Hardy, and more wish Jerry Lawler well.

Ric Flair first stepped in the ring with Lawler 40 years ago at Memphis Championship Wrestling, when “The King” secured the win via count out against “The Nature Boy.” While their rivalry continued on in NWA, WWF, and eventually WWE on the RAW brand, Flair has nothing but respect for Lawler, who he wished well after his medical emergency.

Matt Hardy, too, has a history with Lawler, as “The King” called more than a few of his matches during their shared tenure in WWE. While Hardy currently works for AEW, the eventual WWE Hall of Famer still has love for his fellow Southern standout.

Thinking about you & wishing you all the best, @JerryLawler! pic.twitter.com/juKOba5dF5 — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 7, 2023

Hardy isn’t alone in wishing Lawler well from across opposing lines either, as AEW’s Miro and Dustin Rhodes and Matt Cardona and Kerry Morton of NWA all sent well wishes Lawler’s way. Goodness, even Vince Russo, who overlapped with Lawler in WWE, sent love to the long-time commentator, tweeting, “from the day I met Jerry Lawler nearly 30 years ago, he’s always been good to me—ALWAYS. You never forget that. Let’s go “DINGA” WE NEED YOU!!! All my LOVE and GOD BLESS!!!”

Unfortunately, there won’t be any further updates on Lawler’s recovery any time soon, as stroke and stroke-like medical emergencies take time to recover from, including sometimes extensive physical therapy to regain mobility. While we don’t know just yet how the recovery process will be for “The King,” it’s clear, he has the full support and backing of his professional wrestling family both inside of WWE and out, and when he eventually comments on the ordeal either himself or through a statement, he will surely appreciate all of the well wishes.