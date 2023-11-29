Rick Carlisle is a former NBA player and current head coach of the Indiana Pacers. Let's get to know Rick Carlisle's wife Donna Nobile.

Rick Carlisle successfully transitioned from being an NBA player to a successful head coach. In fact, after winning an NBA championship as a player, Carlisle would go on to win a championship as the head coach of the Dallas Mavericks. He was also once crowned NBA Coach of the Year.

But while Carlisle would go on to become the Dallas Mavericks' winningest coach in history, there's no question that the NBA champion coach also has it all figured out in his personal life, stemming from a great family and marriage. In fact, Rick Carlisle has a net worth of $8 million. For this piece, let's get to know more about Rick Carlisle's wife Donna Nobile.

Who is Donna Nobile?

Rick Carlisle's wife is Donna Nobile. Given that the Carlisle family likes to keep their personal lives private, little to information is known about Donna Nobile.

However, we do know that Nobile was born in 1966. She currently resides in Indianapolis. Nobile attended Georgetown University School of Medicine, where she attended graduate school and finished medicine school.

Donna Nubile's career as a doctor

Opting to pursue a career as a doctor, Nobile would go on to complete her residency at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in Philadelphia from 1992 to 1995 while specializing in pediatrics. Based on Sportskeeda, Nobile is currently working at Riley Hospital Indianapolis.

As a doctor, Nobile specializes in pediatric infectious disease. Furthermore, it's worth noting that she has served in the health sector for about three decades.

Donna Nubile's marriage with Rick Carlisle

While little to no information is known about their relationship, there's no question that Nobile supports Carlisle's NBA coaching career like no other. According to a report by ESPN, Carlisle and Nobile met during the former's playing days in the NBA.

During their relationship, Nobile can be seen in Carlisle's games and even during press conferences. The couple eventually shared their vows in 2000, the same time Carlisle wrapped up his first coaching stint with the Indiana Pacers. During the press conference of his departure from Indiana, Carlisle thanked the front office, while revealing that marriage was his next biggest focus.

In a report by Dallas News, Carlisle revealed about marrying Nobile “It was a long road, but I was lucky because she was definitely worth the wait.”

Although Carlisle left Indiana after 2000, he would eventually return for two more stints with the franchise. In fact, Carlisle currently serves as the head coach of the Pacers. The coaching job should make it easier for him to see his wife, who also works in Indiana.

Donna Nobile and Rick Carlisle starting a family together

After tying the knot, the Carlisle family welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Abby. Abby was born on May 7, 2004. With Abby, there's no question that Carlisle and Nobile's marriage only got more colorful. In fact, the parents of the current Pacers head coach would agree.

In an interview with Dallas News, Preston Carlisle, the grandfather of Abby, said “Thank God for Abby. She’s been wonderful for him and for Donna and us. She’s developing into such a remarkable young lady, it’s astonishing.”

During her younger days, Abby could be seen in attendance during Carlisle's games. Furthermore, at one point, she was also invited by her father to be beside him during a postgame conference, which made headlines. However, Carlisle did reveal that he agreed with his wife to stop putting their daughter in the spotlight, despite the pleasure of seeing their daughter gain admiration from the public.

In the same report by Dallas News, Carlisle revealed the agreement with his wife, “It was entertaining beyond belief. But afterward, Donna and I felt that it might be time to put the brakes on that.”

Fast-forward to today, it seems that Abby is now a teenager. But despite being all grown up, the Pacers head coach and his wife continue to love and to feel the same way towards their daughter.

In a conversation with Fieldhouse Flies, Carlisle confessed “The people that held her in their arms when she was one, two, three years old aren’t going to believe how she’s grown up. She’s 17 years old and has been driving for a year now. When you talk about family, Indiana has been a really big part of our journey as a family.”

Now all grown up, Carlisle once in a while takes his daughter with him on the Pacers' road trips. Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Rick Carlisle's wife Donna Nobile.