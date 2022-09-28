Rick Sanchez debuts in MultiVersus

Rick Sanchez, or strictly speaking, Rick C-137, of Rick and Morty, debuts in MultiVersus as part of the Season 1 track of the game.

It might feel like MultiVersus has been out for a long while now, which makes it somewhat hard to believe that we’re still just in the game’s first season. As promised, two characters from the popular Rick and Morty animated series will be joining the two-dozen-and-a-half characters in Warner Bros.’ fighting game.

First announced back in July, Rick Morty finally makes his long-awaited debut in MultiVersus, the Warner Bros.-fueled platform fighting game, available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC, as a free-to-play title. The character can be unlocked by using Gold, the game’s in-game currency, or by paying with the premium currency Gleamium using real money.

Rick is a Mage class character with a moveset that utilizes his scientific inventions and tools born out of his genius-level intellect. Rick’s attacks and special moves, which can be seen in the game’s latest trailer announcing his release, include ranged offense with his chargeable blaster, teleportation by leveraging his signature portal gun, aerial traversal via jetpack, and summoning Meeseeks to destroy enemies. The trailer also shows off the premium SEAL Team Rick character skin which is now available to purchase in-game.

While Rick is fully capable of fighting in hand-to-hand combat, he fights best when he keeps his distance from foes, using his tools to generate space and deal damage to enemies from afar. However, when push comes to shove, expect Rick to not hold back in the fisticuffs.

Aside from Rick, his grandson Morty is also expected to arrive during Season 1 of MultiVersus. Other characters that are expected to make their debuts during this period are Black Adam and Stripe. For more details on MultiVersus’ Season 1 Battle Pass and its rewards, click here.