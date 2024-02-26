Ricki Lake recently opened up about her remarkable weight loss journey.
The 55-year-old actress shared about it all on an Instagram post. In it, she has photos and a description of what she's been up to regarding shedding the pounds. Plus, she promises there is more to come with exactly what she did to lose the weight.
Ricki Lake's Instagram post about her weight loss
The post starts with her saying, “Hi friends. I've been wanting to share with you what I've been up to these past 4 months.”
From there, she detailed her exact weight and much more.
“On October 26th, 2023 I made a commitment to myself to get healthier,” she added. “My husband, Ross joined me in this effort. Together we have each lost 30+ lbs. I really want to share, because we did this without relying on a pharmaceutical. (Not that there is anything wrong with that.)”
Lake went on to say, “But neither of us were pre diabetic and both of us felt like we wanted to at least try and do it on our own. Being 55 and in perimenopause, I was a bit worried, that my body would not drop the lbs like it had in the past.”
Finally, she added, “I am so so proud of us. I feel amazing. I feel strong. I will go in depth in another post of what I did exactly, but suffice to say this is the healthiest way I've lost weight in all of my years. First pic — taken today on our daily hike. Second pic and third pic 11/3/23/ (I only started weighing myself on 11/15/23) guessing I was about 170 when I started. I'm 5'3″.”
Ricki Lake is well known for her outrageous '90s talk show covering many hot topics. Plus, she starred in 1988's Hairspray as Tracy Turnblad, for which she won a nomination for the Independent Spirit Award for Best Female Lead. Additionally, she's appeared in Dancing with the Stars.
It'll be interesting to await her next post on how she did it. Could make for a good talk show?