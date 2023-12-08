Oprah Winfrey arrived at The Color Purple Los Angeles premier dressed to impress with a new glowing look thanks to a recent weight journey.

Oprah Winfrey, a beacon of grace and elegance at The Color Purple world premiere, stunned in a figure-hugging purple gown, sparking conversations about her recent weight loss transformation. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, the media mogul, now 69, unveiled insights into her journey to a slimmer figure, emphasizing the holistic nature of her approach, People reports.

“It's not one thing, it's everything,” Winfrey revealed, emphasizing the comprehensive effort she's invested in achieving her new look. Expressing her commitment to maintaining her transformed physique, she mentioned hitting the treadmill, underlining her dedication to an all-encompassing lifestyle change.

Adorned in an all-purple ensemble, Winfrey accessorized with a glittering purple clutch and slingback heels featuring silver embellishments. Her elegantly styled hair and dangling silver earrings complemented her radiant appearance on the red carpet.

While she serves as an executive producer for the revamped adaptation of The Color Purple, a project close to her heart, Winfrey reminisced about her significant role in the 1985 drama adaptation. Recalling the premiere nearly four decades ago, she vividly recounted the magnitude of the event, reflecting on the presence of revered figures like David Letterman, Tina Turner, and Sidney Poitier, cherishing the memory of that pivotal night.

The new film, scheduled for release on December 25, draws inspiration from Alice Walker's 1982 novel and the Tony Award-winning Broadway production, promising a compelling narrative steeped in history and emotion.

Oprah Winfrey's remarkable weight loss journey continues to capture attention, echoing her philosophy of embracing a multifaceted approach to wellness. Her dedication and commitment to a holistic lifestyle serve as a testament to her resilience and determination, resonating beyond her red carpet appearance at The Color Purple premiere.