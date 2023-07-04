Ringo Starr was only 23 years old when he was the drummer for The Beatles. During that time, the band opened for Helen Mirren, and he would often strike up conversations with her band. One certain conversation about age stuck with him. Now, 60 years later, Starr reflected on his own age and salient conversations he had in his youth.

“I was talking to the band and I said, ‘Well, how old are you?' And the guy says, ‘I'm 40.' '40?! And you're still doing it?'” Ringo Starr told People. “Little did I know! It's far out. But that's always stuck with me.”

Though he'll turn 83 on Friday, Starr admitted he still feels the same age he did all those years ago.

“Nothing makes me feel old. In my head, I'm 27,” he said. “Wisdom's a heavy word. [Getting older] is what happens, and you try and keep yourself busy.”

The former Beatles drummer will celebrate his 83rd birthday at his annual Peace & Love event. There, he encourages his fans to send peace and love at noon in anyway they can think of: finger peace signs, posting #peaceandlove on social media, or just thinking it.

The event dates back to 2008, when Starr was asked in an interview what he wanted fans to get him for his birthday.

“Really without thinking, I said, ‘I would like them all to go, ‘Peace and love,' at noon on my birthday, 7/7, seventh day of the seventh month,” he said. “That's how it started. We've been doing it now for so many years. And now I've upped it a bit because I say, ‘You can say peace and love or you can just think peace and love.' So any way, you're winning.”