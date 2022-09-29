Rory McIlroy has made headlines for his comments on the ongoing feud between the LIV golf tour and the PGA Tour. Yesterday at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, McIlroy commented again.

“I don’t want a fractured game,” McIlroy said on Wednesday, according to an ESPN.com article. “I never have. You look at some other sports and what’s happened, and the game of golf is ripping itself apart right now.”

LIV and the PGA Tour continue to be at polar opposite ends of the spectrum. LIV CEO Greg Norman has said that he wants no part of a truce with the PGA Tour. The game is as fractured as it has ever been, and there is no end in sight where these two parties come to an agreement.

“I’ve probably said a few things that are maybe too inflammatory at times, but it just comes from the heart and how much I hate what this is doing to the game,” McIlroy continued. “If we can send rockets to the moon and bring them back again and have them land on their own, I’m sure we can figure out how to make professional golf cohesive again.”

Rockets may be able to travel to the moon and back, but golf may not be cohesive at any time in the near future. The LIV tour players are still involved in a lawsuit against the PGA Tour, which a few players have dropped out of, including Phil Mickelson, but there is still ongoing strife between LIV tour players and the PGA Tour.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan still holds a confident front. He commented on if he sees a possible truce himself.

“They’ve gone down their path, and I think we have been pretty consistent that we’re going down ours,” Monahan said to ESPN. “I don’t see that happening. Haven’t, and I don’t.”

The PGA Tour provides something the LIV tour doesn’t: the premier and historic tournaments in golf.

“Any young kid today, any kid that’s going to be playing the game going forward ultimately is going to want to win the biggest championships, the biggest tournaments, and put themselves in a position and on a path over the course of their golf journey to get to the PGA Tour and to achieve at the highest level,” Monahan said.

Rory McIlroy has been very outspoken against the LIV tour and he’s been a key spokesperson for the PGA Tour. The saga continues.