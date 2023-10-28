New England Patriots legend Julian Edelman was recently on The Herd with Colin Cowherd and told a story about how dominant Rob Gronkowski was in practice, as well as his antics that made everyone laugh.

“Gronk was insane,” Julian Edelman said, after Colin Cowherd asked out Rob Gronkowski was as a practice player. “We used to have goal line, seven-on-seven every Friday, fast Fridays. And no one could cover him. We'd be on the goal line, and he'd be Mossing guys and jumping up over guys and Belichick would just sit there and twirl his whistle and, ‘what the… what is going on?' And one week he comes out, and I'm talking like he would score like eight touchdowns in this period. Like you couldn't cover him. You throw it anywhere, the guy's not coverable. He pulled out, remember those Easy buttons from Staples? He pulled out an Easy button and just started pressing the Easy button at practice after he scored. When you perform Belichick doesn't say anything, he laughed, he liked it. He goes, ‘oh what are we doing.' He was a dominant practice player.”

That time @RobGronkowski pulled out a Staples easy button at Patriots patriots, according to @Edelman11… pic.twitter.com/WF7WNlK2gg — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 27, 2023

It is not surprising to hear that Gronkowski was dominant in practice with the Patriots, especially in the red zone. He was the same way when on the field throughout his career, and is one of the best tight ends in NFL history.

Even though the Patriots are having a tough time this season, the fanbase has a lot of good memories to look back on, and funny stories like this are always entertaining to hear.