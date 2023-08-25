Robert Downey Jr. made waves in the entertainment industry by bouncing back from a controversial past to become a mega Hollywood star as Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His most recent starring role came in the blockbuster film Oppenheimer. While Downey Jr.'s journey hasn't been smooth all throughout, fortunately, he has an ever supporting life partner who's willing to walk with him all the way. For this piece, let's get to know more about Robert Downey Jr.'s wife Susan Downey.

Robert Downey Jr.'s wife Susan Downey

Susan Downey, formerly known as Susan Nicole Levin, was born on November 6th, 1973 in Schaumburg, Illinois. She studied at Schaumburg High School, where she finished as the class valedictorian. After completing her high school education, Downey attended University of Southern California's School of Cinematic Arts, earning summa cum laude honors.

Early career behind the scenes

After finishing university with flying colors, Susan Downey pursued a career in film as part of the production crew. She served as production coordinator and inventory supervisor for the television series Santa Barbara. Although uncredited, Downey also did some production work for Mortal Kombat and Mortal Kombat: Annihilation.

Working as a producer

In 2002, Downey made her debut as a producer on the film Ghost Ship. The movie grossed $68.3 million worldwide against a $20 million budget. Her works include Cradle 2 the Grave, House of Wax, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, The Reaping, The Invasion, The Brave One, Orphan, Whiteout, The Book of Eli, The Bond, The Sunshine Place and The Age of A.I., among many others. For serving as the executive producer of The Age of A.I., Downey received a Leo Awards nomination for Best Documentary Series.

Meeting Robert Downey Jr.

Susan and Robert Downey met on set of the 2003 film Gothika, according to People. In addition to featuring Downey Jr., Gothika also starred Halle Berry and Penelope Cruz. Susan worked as a producer on the thriller. Although it wasn't love at first sight, Susan recalled how the eventual Iron Man star caught her attention.

“We were up in Montreal prepping for Gothika, and we had lunch with the director and Halle Berry,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “Everybody else ordered Japanese, but Robert told us how oatmeal was the ‘superfood.’ He brought his own packets of oatmeal to have at lunch. And he had this box of various herbs and stuff. And then he started doing these yoga moves. I mean, he was interesting but weird.”

Marrying Robert Downey Jr.

After working successfully together on Gothika, the couple began a relationship. In fact, they were seen together at multiple red carpet events. After a few months of dating, Susan and Robert got engaged.

“It was her birthday and I wanted to get her before she turned 30, so I waited right before midnight, and I got her a bunch of stuff and then there was a ring,” Downey Jr. recalled on The Oprah Winfrey Show. “And she opened that, and I said … What did I say?”

The couple were engaged for almost two years due to Susan's desire for a longer engagement. In 2005, the successful actor and producer tied the knot in Long Island, New York.

Robert and Susan Downey have two children together, Exton and Avri. They also parent Robert's son Indio, who's from his previous marriage to Deborah Falconer. Almost 20 years into their marriage, it seems like Robert and Susan Downey are still going strong.

Working together

Given that the Downeys work in the same industry, it isn't surprising that Robert and Susan Downey have frequently collaborated. Apart from Gothika, their other works together include Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, a pair of Sherlock Holmes movies, Iron Man 2, Due Date, Dolittle, The Judge, Sweet Tooth and the television series Downey's Dream Cars.

The Downeys do enjoy their time together. However, Susan also acknowledges that space is essential to keeping their relationship healthy.

“Whether you're working together all of the time or not, you always have to give each other space and kind of read it,” she told People. “He's a little bit of a slower start in the morning than I am, so I have to make sure that there's enough coffee in his system before I start throwing questions his way.”

Furthermore, it is ultimately fulfilling for the couple to share their collaborations with their family. The Downeys, for instance, were especially excited to show their children movies like Dolittle and Sweet Tooth.

“It was fun to pick something that our kids could see,” Susan told Extra. “Because even though he's let our son see the Marvel movies — certain ones — they weren't able to see any of the movies that we've worked on.”

This is all the information that we have on Robert Downey Jr.'s wife Susan Downey.