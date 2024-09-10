Robert Griffin III knows a thing or two about winning a Heisman Trophy, and on Tuesday he dropped his latest take on the 2024 race for college football's biggest individual honor. The season is only a few weeks old, but it's never too early for a Heisman ranking.

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty tops RG3's list after becoming one of the stories of college football over the first two weeks. Jeanty has put together a pair of monster games and found the end zone nine times. Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord is a surprise entry at No. 2 after leading the Orange to an impressive win over Georgia Tech.

Numbers three through five come as no surprise, as Cam Ward, Carson Beck and Quinn Ewers were among the preseason favorites, and all three have had big time performances in high-profile games to start this season.

McCord is the only name among the five that comes in as a bit of a surprise after his struggles at Ohio State last season, but the numbers back up the nomination. Through two games, McCord is completing nearly 70% of his passes for 735 yards with eight touchdowns and just one interception.

Is the Ashton Jeanty Heisman Trophy push real?

Ashton Jeanty has been arguably the best player in college football through two weeks. The Boise State running back ran wild to help the Broncos stave off an upset bid from Georgia Southern, finishing the season opener with 267 yards on the ground and six touchdowns.

He followed it up with a performance that was just as impressive. In Autzen Stadium against No. 7 Oregon, Jeanty ran for 192 yards and three scores as Boise State nearly pulled off a shocker. So, how real is the Jeanty Heisman hype?

The production surely cannot keep up at this rate for the junior tailback, even as he faces lesser competition in the Mountain West. However, if Boise State can remain in the College Football Playoff conversation and Jeanty continues to be the engine of the offense, there's a chance he could steal the award.

The last running back to win the Heisman Trophy was Derrick Henry, who finished his 2015 campaign with 1,986 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns (at the time of the ceremony, before the CFP). Those are insane numbers, but Henry was rushing for just over 152 yards per game. While Jeanty's per game numbers will definitely decline, that feels like an attainable pace for him. He's also on a good pace to reach the 23 touchdown barometer — he's already at nine!

Some voters would find it hard to justify giving the award that almost goes to a quarterback on a top team to a Group of Five running back. However, Jeanty is carrying the type of load for this Boise State team that could earn him serious consideration.