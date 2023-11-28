Robert Mathis, Indianapolis Colts and Alabama A&M legend, was announced as a semi-finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Alabama A&M alumnus and Indianapolis Colts great Robert Mathis was just announced as a semi-finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Mathis was one of the greatest HBCU players to enter the NFL in the modern era. He joins other Colts legends in Dwight Freeney, Reggie Wayne, and Andre Johnson for the Class of 2024.

Mathis' domination at Alabama A&M helped him get drafted by the Indianapolis Colts. The former Bulldog was the SWAC Defensive Player of the Year in his senior year. Additionally, with 20 sacks, he set an NCAA Division 1-AA single-season record. By the end of his career at Alabama A&M, Mathis recorded 223 total tackles, 46 sacks, and seven fumble recoveries. His success with the Bulldogs earned him a spot in the Black College Football Hall of Fame in February 2020.

In the 2003 NFL Draft, the Colts selected Mathis in the fifth round. He slid in the draft due to a lack of size at the position, but that didn't matter. Mathis spent his entire career with the Colts as a pass rush specialist. He was a five-time Pro Bowler, made the All-Pro team in 2013, and finished second in Defensive Player of the Year Voting that same season. He also helped the Colts win the Super Bowl in 2007.

By the end of his NFL career, Mathis held the Colts' team record for sacks with 123. He also held the NFL record for strip sacks with 47. In 2013, he recorded 19.5 sacks, just three away from tying Michael Strahan's single season record of 22.5 sacks, and 10 forced fumbles