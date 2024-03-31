Check out this Robin materials and pre-farming guide to max her out as soon as she becomes available on Honkai Star Rail Version 2.2.
You can read about Robin's kit here. Note that her details have not been revealed yet, and these are all information that came via an unofficial source. These data may change upon Robin's release.
Robin is a 5-star Physical character on the Path of Harmony. She's expected to be playable on Honkai Star Rail Version 2.2. This update is expected to go live on May 8, 2024.
Pre-farming for a Level 80 Robin
First, here are all of the materials she needs to get to level 80.
Robin Ascension Materials
- Dreamjolt Troupe drops:
- 15 Dream Collection Component
- 15 Dream Flow Valve
- 15 Dream Making Engine
- Stagnant Shadow (Clock Studios Theme Park) drops:
- 65 IPC Work Permit
- 887,800 Credits
- (anything equivalent to) 5,797,920 EXP:
- 289 Traveler's Guide
- 3 Adventure Log
- 3 Travel Encounters
The Stagnant Shadow node in the Clock Studios Theme Park is not yet available, as it will go live in Honkai Star Rail Version 2.2 alongside Robin.
The only thing you can farm is the drops from the Dreamjolt Troupe, which you can get from the enemies mostly on “Dream's Edge” or by doing any resource node with Penacony enemies in it.
Robin Materials: Traces
Maxing all of Robin's Skills (Basic ATK to 6, Skill, Ultimate, and Talent to 10) and all Traces will require the following materials.
- Dreamjolt Troupe drops:
- 41 Dream Collection Component
- 56 Dream Flow Valve
- 58 Dream Making Engine
- Calyx (The Reverie: Dreamscape) drops:
- 18 Firmament Note
- 69 Celestial Section
- 139 Heavenly Melody
- Echo of War (Seclusion Zone) drops:
- 12 Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster
- 8 Tracks of Destiny
- ~3,000,000 Credits
Farming the Calyx drops will take up most of your time here. Luckily, it has some Dreamjolt Troupe enemies too, so you're going to be farming these at the same time. For the Calyx, here are the recommended characters to bring and/or borrow for the easiest time beating it (even in auto!):
- Acheron
- Kafka
- If bringing Kafka, consider Black Swan and Sampo.
- Argenti
Tracks of Destiny are incredibly rare and can be acquired from limited-time events or as rewards from the regularly resetting end-game content like Simulated Universe.
As with most of the recent characters, Robin also requires the Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster drop from the Echo of War located underneath Herta Space Station.
All of these are pre-farmable as of Version 2.1.
Pre-Farming for Robin's Signature Light Cone
Robin signature Light Cone is called “Flowing Nightglow.”
- The wearer gains 1 stack of Cantillation every time any ally attacks. Each stack of Cantillation increases the wearer's Energy Regeneration Rate by 3%, up to 5 stacks. When the wearer uses their Ultimate, removes Cantillation and gains Cadenza. Cadenza increases the Wearer's ATK by 48% and all allies' DMG dealt by 24%, lasting for 1 turn(s).
To upgrade it to the max level, you will need the following materials:
- Dreamjolt Troupe drops:
- 20 Dream Collection Component
- 20 Dream Flow Valve
- 14 Dream Making Engine
- Calyx (The Reverie: Dreamscape) drops:
- 4 Firmament Note
- 12 Celestial Section
- 15 Heavenly Melody
- 385,000 Credits
These are also the same materials you would need for Robin herself, so you can hit two birds with one stone. If you're sufficiently farmed for these, you can start farming her Planar Ornaments and Relic Sets.
