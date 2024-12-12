Whether intentional or not, Houston Rockets veteran Dillon Brooks crashed Jalen Green’s postgame interview after they beat the Golden State Warriors 91-90 in the NBA Cup’s quarter-finals. After eliminating the Warriors on Wednesday, head coach Ime Udoka pointed to the Rockets’ relentlessness as a catalyst to edging out Golden State. At the same time, Brooks was eager to send them home.

His voice can be heard in the background during Green’s postgame interview, per Locked on Rockets’s Jackson Gatlin.

“Send they a** back to Golden State,”

After the Warriors’ Stephen Curry missed a three that would have given his team the lead, the Rockets regained possession on a loose ball foul toward the end of the fourth quarter, sealing the one-point win. After the victory, Udoka said his team's never-give-up attitude made all the difference.

“We’re gonna continue to fight and not give up. Got stops when we needed to, hit big shots when we needed to. Got on the floor, loose balls, created that foul. Great job switching on the last possession to kind of bottle that up. But as I’ve said before, you can always rely on your defense when the shots aren’t falling,” Udoka said in his postgame presser via the official ClutchPoints account on X (formerly Twitter).

“A lot of good things. Eight 24-second [shot clock] violations. 30 points off their 22 turnovers. Only put them on the free-throw line nine times. That’s a recipe for success on the defensive end, for sure,” Udoka concluded.

Alperen Sengun’s double-double (26 points, 11 rebounds) led the Rockets. Jabari Smith finished with 15 points, and Green added 12 points and three steals. Jonathan Kuminga’s 20 points and seven rebounds led the Warriors. Curry scored 19 points, and Buddy Hield finished with 15 points.

Alperen Sengun’s shocking claim for Rockets’ win over Warriors

Before Wednesday’s win, Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun had never seen his teammates so focused. Perhaps that's why Rockets veteran Dillon Brooks was so hyped up during Jalen Green's presser. The one-point win proved how hungry they were against the Golden State Warriors, and they are now heading to Las Vegas for the NBA Cup’s semifinals.

Sengun spoke to TNT’s Stephanie Ready after the win.

“I’ve never seen my team this thirsty. We knew it was gonna be hard. They play aggressive. We play aggressive. I’m proud of my teammates, everyone,” Sengun said. “We worked hard. We came ready for this game so hard. So I’m happy [we won]. This is big time.”

The Rockets will face the Thunder in the semifinals on Saturday.