The Houston Rockets' offseason overhaul continues. Less than 24 hours after adding Fred VanVleet on a three-year, max-level deal, Houston is on the verge of bringing in another battle-tested veteran.

The Rockets are “nearing a deal” with free agent wing Dillon Brooks, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and STADIUM. As contract parameters are finalized, Brooks could reportedly land in Houston courtesy of a sign-and-trade with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Brooks' time with the Grizzlies came to an effective end shortly after they were eliminated from the playoffs by the Los Angeles Lakers. A team source told reporters the notoriously combative wing would not return to Memphis in 2023-24 “under any circumstances,” clearing the way for him to sign elsewhere in free agency.

The Grizzlies never renounced Brooks' cap hold, however, allowing them to pick up an asset in a potential sign-and-trade with the team that wanted to sign him. It comes as no surprise Brooks is set to play for the Rockets, whose very public plans to chase win-now veterans this summer in hopes of finally rising from the Western Conference cellar are coming to fruition.

Dillon Brooks figures to slot in at small forward for Houston, teaming with new head coach Ime Udoka and VanVleet to instill a sense of culture with the young Rockets. A Second Team All-Defense honoree last season, Brooks averaged 14.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game for the Grizzlies, his year-long shooting woes reaching a nadir in the playoffs.