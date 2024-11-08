Rockets' Jeff Green just made NBA history with a stunning metric that recently passed league icon Vince Carter. “Uncle Jeff” has played for eleven franchises in his 17 years in the league. Coming off a year with the Rockets that continued his late-career resurgence, the Georgetown legend has evolved into the ultimate teammate. And now he's had more of them than anyone!

“Jeff Green has now played with the most teammates in NBA history (263),” as confirmed by Courtside Buzz. This is a stunning accomplishment for a guy who seamlessly fits everywhere he's played.

Jeff Green's longevity and importance to the Rockets

While he was drafted by the Seattle Supersonics in 2007, Jeff Green ironically played 77 games with Vince Carter with the Memphis Grizzlies between 2014 and 2016.

Up to that point in Jeff's career, nine years in, he had only played for three franchises. This was already a remarkable achievement because Green missed the entire 2011-2012 season due to having to undergo open-heart surgery for an aortic root aneurysm.

After his tenure with the Grizzlies, between 2016 and 2020, Uncle Jeff played for six teams. This included his first stint with the Rockets, which ended in the NBA bubble. The beloved veteran's incredible journey reached a high point three years later. Green won his first NBA title with the Denver Nuggets after 137 career playoff games.

Shortly after, the Rockets landed the new NBA champion in free agency, where Jeff has played a key role as a locker room leader. This move by Houston also severely hurt the defending champion Nuggets, who still miss Green's presence.

The 38-year-old was a vital contributor for the Rockets last year and continues to be a contributor, albeit in a more off-the-floor role. So far this year, Green has seen action in two games, averaging only four minutes in those appearances. While his contributions on the court might be coming to an end, it's fair to say that Jeff Green has had a remarkable career.

Overall, it's early in the season, but the Rockets have gotten off to an impressive 5-3 start. This campaign has featured impressive wins over preseason title contenders like the Dallas Mavericks and New York Knicks. Having recently signed Alperen Sengun to a long-term extension, Houston is a potential breakout team in the Western Conference.

Second-year head coach Ime Udoka has overseen significant growth in young players like Jalen Green and Amen Thompson. Having Jeff Green with the franchise will be crucial for the growth of Houston's young core going forward. Meaning that Uncle Jeff will continue to add to his record-breaking number of teammates!