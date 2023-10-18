Kevin Porter Jr., the much-maligned guard who was recently at the center of controversy for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Kysre Gondrezick, was recently traded from the Houston Rockets to the Oklahoma City Thunder and then was promptly waived. This does not bode well at all for Porter's chances of returning to an NBA court anytime soon, if at all, but new details are emerging regarding the truth of what happened back on September 11 when the former Rockets guard was first arrested due to the allegations.

According to Gondrezick, via the New York Post, Porter did not beat her up and choke her in their room at the Millennium Hilton New York Hotel. She flat out stated that those allegations are “not true” and that the injuries she did sustain did not support the second-degree assault charges the Manhattan prosecutors levied upon the former Rockets guard.

“My injuries don’t support any of those claims,” Gondrezick said. “He didn’t hit me. He never balled his fists up and hit me. And he definitely didn’t punch me in the face numerous times. That is a lie. I don’t have any injuries to support that.”

Kysre Gondrezick also noted that Kevin Porter Jr. did not have a history of abusing her, although she did clarify as well that there was indeed a conflict that happened between her and the former Rockets player during that September night. However, Gondrezick said that the prosecutors' report don't accurately depict what had transpired between her and her former partner.

“It happened very fast, not to the degree of what was reported. And it was an argument that occurred in the room for not even 10 seconds,” Gondrezick added. “We have given them numerous opportunities to come clean and to fix false information but they have yet to do so.”

This new development from Kysre Gondrezick may help exonerate Kevin Porter Jr.; but at the moment, the former Rockets guard and current free agent is still facing second-degree strangulation and third-degree assault charges, both of which Porter's legal team is continuing to battle against amid what has been a trying past month or so for the 23-year old guard.