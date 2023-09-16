New details have emerged on the injuries sustained by former WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick during an alleged domestic assault committed by Kevin Porter Jr. The Houston Rockets guard– charged with second-degree assault, second-degree strangulation and third-degree assault–was arrested on September 11th in New York City due to accusations of repeatedly striking and choking Gondrezick at the Millennium Hilton Hotel following an argument.

In a statement at Porter's arraignment, prosecutors said that he punched Gondrezick multiple times and strangled her, resulting in a gash above her right eye and broken bone in her neck. Gondrezick's lawyer, however, has disputed the claim that Porter struck his client “repeatedly.”

“Statements that were attributed to her were not her words,” Robert Hantman told FOX News. “She says he didn’t strike her repeatedly. He’s a big guy. If he hit her repeatedly, she’d have a broken jaw.”

The notion that Porter's alleged strangulation of Gondrezick caused a fractured vertebra—as specified in the criminal complaint against him—has also been called into question. Gondrezick reportedly has a congenital condition that was mistaken for cracked vertebra.

“This was a condition she was born with that had little effect on her and was not a result of fresh trauma,” forensic pathologist Michael Baden, who allegedly reviewed documents confirming Gondrezick's preexisting condition, told FOX News.

The NBA has opened an investigation into the claims made against Kevin Porter Jr., whose career had been negatively affected by off-court troubles even before his alleged assault of Gondrezick. Per rules outlined in the collective bargaining agreement, the Rockets cannot take any action regarding Porter until the league's probe has concluded. Houston has reportedly begun calling other teams in hopes of finding a trade partner for Porter, sweetening their desire to bring back a win-now player in any potential deal with draft compensation.

Porter has pleaded not guilty to the charges.