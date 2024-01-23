Kevin Porter Jr. reaches plea agreement.

In September, former Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. was arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, although he later had some charges dropped due to insufficient evidence. Months later, the case seemed to come to a conclusion. Porter has now reached a plea agreement in the case, per the latest update from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

‘Former Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr., has reached a plea agreement of reckless assault in the third degree and harassment in the second degree involving his case with former girlfriend and WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick in a Manhattan Criminal Court, according to his lawyers….The former Rockets guard will be allowed to withdraw the plea to assault upon successful completion of the program after a year.'

Porter was later traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder and immediately waived and became a free agent. However, his NBA future looks murky after the string of accusations involving him and his former girlfriend.

Porter and his representation are looking forward to moving on from these allegations. His attorneys, Phillip Jobe and Stephanie Kelemen, released a statement, per Wojnarowski:

“The resolution will allow Mr. Porter to put this incident, which involved false felony allegations and false facts, behind him with no criminal record and move forward.”

It remains to be seen whether an NBA team will take a chance on him, but after the allegations and everything that happened earlier in his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers, it seems unlikely that he will get another chance in the league.