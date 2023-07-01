The Houston Rockets' busy couple of days of trades and free agency moves continues, as the team is finalizing a deal with the Brooklyn Nets to acquire veteran guard Patty Mills, league sources told Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Mills, 34, spent the 2022-23 season in Brooklyn, where he averaged 6.2 points, 1.4 assists and 1.1 rebounds per game while shooting 36.6 percent from beyond the arc.

A capable shooter and playmaker off the bench, Mills also figures to provide a steady veteran presence to an up-and-coming Rockets team that featured the youngest roster in the league heading into this season.

The Rockets' youth showed often this past season, as they finished with a 22-60 record, tied with the San Antonio Spurs for the worst mark in the Western Conference.

But Houston is clearly committed to turning things around, starting with this offseason. Entering free agency, which officially opened on Friday evening, the Rockets possessed the most cap space in the NBA.

They have quickly put their cash to good use. The Rockets agreed to terms on a three-year, $130 million contract to pry guard Fred VanVleet away from the Toronto Raptors.

Then, in a series of moves on Saturday, the Rockets traded two former first rounders in TyTy Washington Jr, Usman Garuba and draft compensation to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for the draft rights to Alpha Kaba.

The Rockets executed a sign-and-trade with the Memphis Grizzlies for Dillon Brooks before inking Brooks to a four-year deal shortly thereafter.

In the throes of the Mills trade with the Nets, Houston also inked former Phoenix Suns big man Jock Landale to a free agent contract as well.