The Houston Rockets visit the New Orleans Pelicans as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Houston Rockets are on the road to take on the New Orleans Pelicans Thursday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Rockets-Pelicans prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Rockets are 24-30, and they are not having the season they expected this year. They lost four of their last five games heading into the All-Star break. Houston has played the Pelicans three times this season, and they won two of those games. In those games, Alperen Sengun has averaged 23.7 points, and 9.7 rebounds per game. Jalen Green has averaged 21.7 points per game, as well. As a team, the Rockets have scored 103.0 points per game against the Pelicans.

New Orleans is 33-22 heading out of the All-Star break, and they have won seven of their last eight games. Against the Rockets this season, Zion Williamson has averaged 26.0 points per game, and 8.0 rebounds. Brandon Ingram has played all three games, and he has scored 24.7 points per game. Jonas Valanciunas is averaging a double-double against the Rockets, as well. Brandon Ingram is dealing with an illness, so he is questionable for this game on Thursday.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Rockets-Pelicans Odds

Houston Rockets: +6 (-112)

Moneyline: +205

New Orleans Pelicans: -6 (-108)

Moneyline: -250

Over: 227 (-110)

Under: 227 (-110)

How to Watch Rockets vs. Pelicans

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Space City Home Network, Bally Sports New Orleans

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Rockets have played good defense all season, and especially against the Pelicans. Houston is holding New Orleans to 105.0 points per game this season. It is not easy to win when you only score 105 points, so the Rockets winning two of three games is not a surprise. When the Rockets allow less than 110 points this season, they are 19-7. If the Rockets can continue playing solid defense against the Pelicans and hold them to under 110, there is a great chance for them to cover the spread.

Houston has allowed the 10th-fewest points per game this season, so their defense has been good. What makes them so good is their ability to keep opposing teams from taking easy shots. Opposing teams have the fifth-worst field goal percentage against the Rockets this season. Houston needs to contest New Orleans, but that is something they should do. If they can continue it, they will cover.

Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Pelicans are just as good at defense as the Rockets. New Orleans allows the eighth-fewest points in the NBA this season. They also allow the sixth-lowest field goal percentage, and the lowest three-point percentage. New Orleans does not make it easy on their opponents, and that is a big reason for the winning record. As long as they continue this, and come out of the All-Star break with the same momentum they went into it with, the Pelicans will win this game.

Final Rockets-Pelicans Prediction & Pick

The Pelicans are the better team on paper, and they really do have the better defense. Another thing to keep in mind is the Rockets have won just five road games this season. Because of this, I like the Pelicans to win this game, and cover the spread.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Rockets-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: Pelicans -6 (-108), Under 227 (-110)