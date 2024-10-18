The fruits of the Houston Rockets' rebuilding labors began to sprout during the 2023-24 season. After a few years of finishing in the basement of the NBA, the Rockets, buoyed by the veteran signings of Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks, finished with a 41-41 record — a major improvement that had them knocking on the door of a play-in tournament spot in the loaded Western Conference.

From there, it looks as though the Rockets are ready for a full-blown take-off. They have built for themselves a nice young core led by Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green, while the likes of Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., Reed Sheppard, and Cam Whitmore have all shown flashes of greatness, giving the Rockets a nice problem to have as they look to sort through what promises to be a congested rotation.

If anything, it seems like the Rockets need to pull off a trade to consolidate the talent they have on the roster. They put themselves in a position to trade for a star (particularly Kevin Durant) with the way they maneuvered themselves into the Mikal Bridges deal. But nothing seems to be imminent in that regard, as the 2024-25 season figures to be one of development and assessment with regards to which youngster will be staying with the team for the long haul.

For now, the Rockets could, perhaps, pull off a trade or two that helps ease the potential congestion in their rotation without having to give up one of their prized youngsters. These are the Rockets' three trade candidates entering the 2024-25 season.

Dillon Brooks

When the Rockets signed Dillon Brooks to a four-year, $86 million deal, the eyebrows of many were raised. Brooks' stock was at an all-time low after he was scapegoated by the Memphis Grizzlies to end the 2022-23 season, and he became such a vilified player around the league for the way he talks his way into trouble against some of the game's biggest stars.

Brooks, however, has been a positive influence on a young Rockets team. His “Dillon the Villain” stylings have remained, but he has toned his worst instincts down by quite a bit, and most importantly, he seems to have found a greater level of self-awareness when it comes to his contributions on the hardwood.

Brooks took just 10.7 shots per game last year for the Rockets — his lowest FGA average since the 2018-19 season — and he went on to post the best true shooting percentage of his career in a single season (his TS was at .549). He did take the occasional head-scratching jumpshot, but overall, he did buy in to the Rockets' system and, in year one of his contract, was well worth the signing.

But now, the Rockets' youngsters are knocking down hard on Brooks' starting door. To start the 2024-25 season, Brooks figures to begin the season as the Rockets' starting small forward, but until when can head coach Ime Udoka keep Amen Thompson in a bench role if he continues to play as well as he has dating back to February of last season?

The Rockets called upon Thompson to start for the team at the four last season following Alperen Sengun's injury, and he averaged 13.5 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists during his starts. He also passes the eye test with ease, flying up and down the court with a measured violence that seems to catch the opposition off guard more often than not.

Thompson looks like an important player for the Rockets to have as they look to return to contention thanks to his positional versatility. And perhaps he plays too well for Houston to keep him on the bench, which could then pave the way for a potential exit for Brooks from Houston.

Jae'Sean Tate

Jae'Sean Tate feels like a remnant of the Rockets' rebuilding past, and the team has outgrown him. Since starting 135 games for the Rockets in his first two seasons in the NBA, he has been a fringe member of their rotation.

Tate is currently behind Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason in the power forward depth chart, and Jeff Green could also garner more consideration for minutes before he does. Given how crowded the Rockets' frontcourt is, Tate is a trade candidate who might end up being bought out prior to the trade deadline.

Jock Landale

The Rockets value what Jock Landale brings to the table; but with Steven Adams in the roster, Landale may not be the Rockets' first choice at backup center anymore. However, Landale does not have any trade value whatsoever. He'll be making $8 million for the next three seasons. If anything, the Rockets could package him and Jae'Sean Tate in a trade to bring in a helpful player who makes around $15 million.