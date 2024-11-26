ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Rockets are playing great to start the year, while the Timberwolves have started very inconsistent. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Rockets-Timberwolves prediction and pick.

The Rockets surprised a little bit last year, and they got aggressive in improving their roster. They have a trio of standout scorers, including Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, and Fred VanVleet. The Rockets are a dangerous team this season and have a great shot of making some noise in the Western Conference. They have a winning record and face a hard-nosed Timberwolves team in this game.

The Timberwolves were a surprise team last season. Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle, and Rudy Gobert have the talent to be a tough team this year. They have started the season inconsistently and have an 8-8 record. This could be a big bounce-back spot for the Timberwolves after they enter the game on a two-game losing streak. This is a massive game for the Timberwolves, especially in the Western Conference.

Here are the Rockets-Timberwolves NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Rockets-Timberwolves Odds

Houston Rockets: +3.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +132

Minnesota Timberwolves: -3.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -156

Over: 220 (-110)

Under: 220 (-110)

How To Watch Rockets vs. Timberwolves

Time: 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT

TV: Space City Home Network/FanDuel Sports Network North

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Rockets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Rockets' offense has been inconsistent this season to start. They score 113.8 points per game, shooting 44% from the field and 32.5% from behind the arc. Seven players are averaging over double digits this season, with Jalen Green leading at 18.7 points per game. Then, Fred VanVleet leads in assists at 6.1 per game. The offense will come down to Alperen Sengun, Green, and Fred VanVleet as the main trio that can consistently get buckets. The Timberwolves have an elite defense and have the pieces to slow this team down if those three can't consistently score and get to the bucket. This offense will have a big challenge in this game against the Timberwolves.

The defense for the Rockets has been great this year. They are allowing 105.1 points per game, a field goal percentage of 42.7%, and they are allowing 34.3% from behind the arc. Then, Alperen Sengun leads in rebounds at 10.6 per game. Four Rockets are averaging at least one steal per game, with Tari Eason leading the way at 2.2. Finally, both Eason and Sengun are the best shot-blockers on the team, with Sengun leading at 1.2 per game and Eason just behind at 1.1. Their defense has already proven to be a difference-maker to start this season, and it will be key in this matchup against the Timberwolves because they focus on their defense just as much. They can make this a slugfest between the two teams.

Why the Timberwolves Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Timberwolves have been inconsistent in starting the season on offense. They were 17th in scoring at 112.8 points per game, 10th in field goal percentage at 46.9%, and eighth in three-point percentage at 37.9%. Five Timberwolves are averaging over double digits, with Anthony Edwards leading at 27.9 points per game. Then, Julius Randle is making a big impact already and would be leading in assists per game at 4.1 per game if it weren't for Mike Conley. Conley leads the team at 4.8 assists per game. They need more from their offense than they have shown up to this point, and that starts with Anthony Edwards because he makes this offense go, but then Julius Randle is also a huge key for the team after coming over from the Knicks in a big trade. This offense has the pieces to bother the Rockets' elite defense because Anthony Edwards is the best player between both teams.

The Timberwolves' defense has been solid this year. They are 10th in scoring defense at 110.8 points per game, 19th in field goal defense at 47.2%, and 12th in three-point defense at 35.1%. This season, Rudy Gobert is the best defender for the Timberwolves. He leads the team in blocks at 1.5 per game, then in rebounds at 11.1 per game. Then Mike Conley leads the team in steals at 1.7 per game. This team lives off their defense, and they have the ability to shut down the Timberwolves on defense. This will be a strength-on-strength matchup.

Final Rockets-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a slugfest. These two teams hang their hat on defense and can make this game turn ugly. The Rockets are currently playing better than the Timberwolves, with Minnesota losing two straight entering this game. However, the Timberwolves have the best player in this game, Anthony Edwards, who should be the difference. Expect the Timberwolves to win and cover at home against Houston.

Final Rockets-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves -3.5 (-112)