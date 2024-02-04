We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Rockets-Timberwolves prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Houston Rockets will head to Minneapolis to face the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Allstate Arena. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Rockets-Timberwolves prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Rockets defeated the Toronto Raptors 135-106 on Friday at home. Amazingly, they broke through with a huge first-quarter lead as they were up 37-23 after one. The Rockets built it to a 66-47 halftime lead. Significantly, Alperen Sengun led the way with 24 points and 13 rebounds. Jalen Green added 14 points while shooting 7 for 14. Additionally, Jabari Smith Jr. had 11 points. Fred Van Vleet added 10 points. Meanwhile, Amen Thompson had 19 points off the bench, while Cam Whitmore added 25. The Rockets shot 59.1 percent from the field, including 35.5 percent from the triples. Ultimately, the Rockets shot 82.4 percent from the charity stripe. The Rockets won the board battle 49-37.

The Timberwolves lost 108-106 to the Orlando Magic on Friday. Initially, they led 38-26 after the first quarter. The lead shrank to 59-54 at halftime. Unfortunately, they surrendered the lead with 7:24 left in the game. Rudy Gobert led the way with 22 points and 16 rebounds. Additionally, Anthony Edwards also added 22 points. Karl-Anthony Towns had 19 points. Likewise, Jaden McDaniels had 10 points. The Wolves shot just 46.3 percent from the field, including 31.6 percent from beyond the arc. The Wolves also lost the board battle 42-38. It also did not help that they caused 17 turnovers.

The Rockets lead the head-to-head series 83-51. Additionally, they destroyed the Rockets 122-95 in Houston on January 5, 2024. The Wolves are 8-2 over the past 10 games. Additionally, they are 4-1 over the past five at home.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Rockets-Timberwolves Odds

Houston Rockets: +7 (-110)

Moneyline: +230

Minnesota Timberwolves: -7 (-110)

Moneyline: -280

Over: 219 (-110)

Under: 219 (-110)

How to Watch Rockets vs. Timberwolves

Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports North and Space Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Rockets come into this matchup with a 25-21-2 mark against the spread. Furthermore, they are 8-12-1 against the spread on the road. The Rockets are also 6-11-1 against the spread as the road underdog. Additionally, the Rockets are 17-9-2 against the spread against conference opponents. The Rockets are a much better team this season. However, they are still just 5-16 on the road this season. They have the talent that can still make this a game.

Sengun is averaging 21.7 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. Moreover, he is shooting 54.1 percent from the field. Green is averaging 18.4 points per game. Yet, he is shooting only 41.6 percent from the field. Smith is averaging 13.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. Also, he is shooting 47.1 percent from the field. Van Vleet is averaging 16.6 points per game. Yet, he is only shooting 41 percent from the field.

The Rockets will cover the spread if their best players can shoot efficiently from all over the field. Then, they must contain Towns and Edwards in the same manner the Magic did.

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Timberwolves will come into this matchup with a 24-23-2 record against the spread. Likewise, they are 12-9-2 against the spread at home. The Wolves are also 9-9-2 against the spread when they have been the home favorites. Finally, they are just 14-15-2 against the spread against conference opponents. The Wolves are at the top of the Western Conference. Mainly, this has been due to their amazing performance in front of their fans. Their star players have played so well this season and always come ready to play.

Edwards is averaging 25.5 points per game. Moreover, he is shooting 46.5 percent from the field. Look for him to be heavily involved in the gameplan. Thus, he will be a force of nature in this game. Towns is averaging 22.7 points per game. Also, he is shooting 52 percent from the field, including 43.8 percent from the triples. Gobert has been amazing this season. So far, he is averaging 13.6 points and 12.5 rebounds per game. Gobert has also improved his shooting. Currently, he is shooting 64.3 percent from the field.

The Wolves will need those three to hit their shots. Also, they need guys like McDaniels to find his opportunities. Mike Conley needs to do better in this game to give the Wolves a chance to blow out the Rockets. Their secondary players need to contribute.

The Wolves will cover the spread if their stars can hit the mark. Then, they need to stop Sengun and Alparen from going off.

Final Rockets-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

On paper, the Wolves should kill the Rockets. Yet, for some weird reason, this feels like it is going to be a closer game than it should be. I think the Wolves destroying the Rockets in Houston will prove as motivation to prevent it from happening again. Look for the Rockets to hang around for a while. But the Wolves will barely cover the spread.

Final Rockets-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves: -7 (-110)