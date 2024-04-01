The Houston Rockets have now won nine out of their last 10 games but most recently are coming off of a tough-luck loss to the Dallas Mavericks as they look to get back to their winning ways when they head to Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves in this pivotal Western Conference matchup. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Rockets-Timberwolves prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
Houston Rockets (38-36) head out on the road to take on the current No. 3 seed in the Western Conference the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Rockets are still fighting for that last play-in spot with just a few games left in the regular season. They certainly have a tough matchup ahead of them and they will need some luck to secure that spot but with Jalen Green and Fred VanVleet playing out of their minds they have a good chance of doing that just as they head out on the road in this pivotal Tuesday night matchup.
Minnesota (51-23) is set to host the Houston Rockets at Target Center on Tuesday. The Timberwolves will be looking to keep their winning ways going. Anthony Edwards has been a key player for the Timberwolves, averaging 26.1 points per game leading the team and helping them secure No. 3 in the standings. The Rockets, on the other hand, are coming off a loss to the Mavericks in their previous outing. However, they remain a formidable opponent winning nine out of their last 10 games. The Timberwolves will need to maintain their defensive intensity and capitalize on their offensive opportunities as the Rockets head to town in this pivotal matchup.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Rockets-Timberwolves Odds
Houston Rockets: +8 (-110)
Moneyline: +280
Minnesota Timberwolves: -340
Moneyline: -8 (-110)
Over: 216.5 (-110)
Under: 216.5 (-110)
How to Watch Rockets vs. Timberwolves
Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT
TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBA League Pass
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread/Win
As the Houston Rockets prepare to face the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road this Tuesday night, they enter the game as underdogs with an +8 point spread. The Rockets will not only compete but also cover the spread.
The Rockets have been showing signs of significant improvement, particularly from their young core. Players like Jalen Green and Fred VanVleet have been making strides, with Green's explosive scoring ability and VanVleet's versatility on both ends of the floor. Their development has been a bright spot for the Rockets, suggesting they can keep the game closer than the spread indicates.
The Rockets' pace of play could be a critical factor. They are one of the fastest teams in the league, which could pose problems for the Timberwolves' defense. The Rockets' ability to push the pace and score in transition might disrupt the Timberwolves' defensive schemes, allowing the Rockets to keep the score tight.
The Rockets have been competitive in recent matchups against higher-ranked teams, showing they can rise to the occasion. Their resilience and fighting spirit, even in the face of adversity, indicate they are capable of covering the spread. The Timberwolves have had their inconsistencies this season, particularly on the defensive end. If the Rockets can exploit these defensive lapses and maintain their scoring efficiency, they stand a good chance of covering the spread.
Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Minnesota Timberwolves are gearing up to host the Houston Rockets this Tuesday night, with the Timberwolves favored to cover the -8 point spread. The Timberwolves are well-positioned to not only win but also cover this spread making it look easy.
The Timberwolves' offensive firepower is a significant advantage. With players like Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards leading the charge, Minnesota boasts a high-scoring offense capable of overwhelming the Rockets' defense. Towns' versatility and Edwards' athleticism and scoring ability make them a formidable duo that can exploit any defensive weaknesses.
Additionally, the Timberwolves' home-court advantage cannot be understated. Playing at home, Minnesota has been one of the best teams with a 26-10 home record. The energy and support from the home crowd helps the Timberwolves rise to the occasion and this Tuesday night should be no different against the Rockets.
The Timberwolves also have a defensive advantage, particularly in their ability to disrupt opponents' offenses. With the presence of defensive stalwarts who can challenge shots and force turnovers, Minnesota is equipped to limit the Rockets' scoring opportunities and capitalize on any mistakes.
The Timberwolves' depth and bench strength are crucial factors. The ability to rotate fresh legs and maintain a high level of play throughout the game can help Minnesota sustain its intensity and pressure, making it difficult for the Rockets to keep up as they drown them as we get into the final moments of the game.
Final Rockets-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick
This should be a highly contested matchup between the surging Houston Rockets pushing for that last play-in spot and with one of the best teams in the Western Conference the Minnesota Timberwolves. With that said, the Rockets' young talent and fast-paced play they are well-positioned to cover the +8 point spread against the Timberwolves. This game could be much closer than many anticipate, showcasing the Rockets' potential to defy expectations as keep their momentum going towards the last playoff push.
Final Rockets-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Houston Rockets +8 (-110), Over 216.5 (-110)