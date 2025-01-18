ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Rockets are red-hot and have won five of their last six games. The Trail Blazers have lost four straight and are spiraling into this matchup against the Rockets. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Rockets-Trail Blazers prediction and pick.

The Rockets have been the biggest surprise team this year. They have a trio of standout scorers, including Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, and Fred VanVleet. The Rockets are a dangerous team this season. They sit at 27-13 and can stay hot with a big win in this game. The Rockets are contenders this season and can continue to make a huge statement in this matchup that they are for real.

The Trail Blazers are struggling this year and have a 13-27 record. Anfernee Simmons and Shaedon Sharpe are the two biggest keys for the Trail Blazers, but they do not have much next to them. They have lost four straight games, but this could be a big opportunity for them to bounce back and get a big win against one of the better teams in the Western Conference.

Here are the Rockets-Trail Blazers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Rockets-Trail Blazers Odds

Houston Rockets: -11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -620

Portland Trail Blazers: +11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +480

Over: 223 (-110)

Under: 223 (-110)

How To Watch Rockets vs. Trail Blazers

Time: 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT

TV: Space City Home Network/KATU

Why the Rockets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Rockets' defense has been great this year and will be the best unit in this game. They are fifth in points allowed, at 108 points per game, fourth in field goal defense, at 45%, and 17th in three-point defense, at 36.2% allowed from behind the arc.

Alperen Sengun has been great as the leader in the frontcourt for Houston this season and an anchor down low. Sengun leads the team in rebounds with 10.4 per game. Three players also average at least one block, with the leader being Amen Thompson off the wing with 1.2 per game.

Finally, five players average at least one steal, showing they are an elite on-ball defense. Tari Eason leads the team with 1.9 per game from the frontcourt. This defense has a good matchup against the Trail Blazers, and they should shut down Portland due to how elite this defense is.

The Trail Blazers have had a rough season on offense. They are 26th in scoring, 107.9 points per game, 25th in field goal percentage, 44.7%, and 27th in three-point percentage, 33.7%. Six different Trail Blazers are averaging over double digits, with Anfernee Simmons and Shaedon Sharpe being the offense's focal points. Both are tied for the team lead in points per game, 18.2 points per game.

Regarding ball movement, Simmons and Scoot Henderson are tied for the team lead in assists with five per game apiece. This offense has balance but has not been a difference-maker as a unit, and this is a bad matchup against a defense as elite as the Rockets have been.

The Trail Blazers' defense has been better than the offense, but they have not had a great season. They are 26th in points allowed, at 107.9 points per game, 25th in field goal percentage allowed, at 44.7%, and 27th in three-point defense, allowing 33.9% from behind the arc.

Deandre Ayton has been okay at best down low overall, but he leads the team in rebounding with 9.9 per game. Then, in a crowded frontcourt, Robert Williams III and Donovan Clingan are tied for the team lead in blocks with 1.5 per game. Four players are also averaging at least one steal, with Toumani Camara leading the team with 1.4 steals per game. They get a decent matchup against an underwhelming Rockets offense in this game.

Why the Trail Blazers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Rockets' offense has talent, but they have struggled as a unit. They are 12th in scoring at 114 points per game, 22nd in field goal percentage at 44.9%, and 28th in three-point percentage at 33.7%. Eight players are averaging over double digits this season, with Jalen Green leading the team as the best scorer with 21.5 points per game.

Fred VanVleet then leads the team regarding ball movement, with 6.1 assists per game. The offense comes down to Alperen Sengun, Green, and Fred VanVleet as the main trio that can consistently score. They have a decent matchup in this game against a Trail Blazers defense that has struggled across the board. The Rockets are not impressive on offense, but they have the advantage in this game.

Final Rockets-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

The Rockets are the better team and should win and cover easily in this game. The Trail Blazers have struggled to defend and lack a consistent offense. The Rockets are red-hot, and thanks to Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun, they should win and cover easily in this game.

Final Rockets-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick: Houston Rockets -11.5 (-110)