The Colorado Rockies have had a season to forget in 2023, but one of their best trade assets is returning soon and could garner interest from contending teams looking for bullpen help. Left-handed pitcher Brent Suter is being activated from the injured list after he missed nearly a month with an oblique strain.

Suter has been outstanding for the Rockies this season, posting a 2.81 ERA with 33 strikeouts in 31 games. He has arguably been the Rockies' best pitcher this season and is coming back at the perfect time. He'll be able to make a couple of appearances and sort of audition for teams who are interested in trading for him before the trade deadline.

Suter has been a pretty decent pitcher in his own right throughout his career. He debuted in 2016 with the Milwaukee Brewers and has pitched to a 3.44 ERA as both a starter and reliever in 227 games. The Rockies claimed him off waivers in November and tabbed him as one of their key relievers for the 2023 season.

Colorado has the worst record in the National League and is poised to stay toward the bottom of the league for quite some time. Selling off any of its valuable trade assets would be wise. Brent Suter could be the one that brings in the most talent from another team, but there are other players the Rockies can deal that could get them a decent haul back.

Don't be surprised if you hear Suter's name involved in a trade and expect the Rockies to be involved in a lot of moves.