About to kick off the second half of the season with a 34-57 record overall, the Rockies are well on their way to their fifth consecutive losing season. Can Colorado finally kick it into high gear and hit on their projected win total? It is time to check out our MLB odds series with a Colorado Rockies win total prediction and pick.

Despite the 2023 regular season looking like a lost cause as a whole for the Rockies as they currently sit dead last in the NL west division and trail the first-place Dodgers/Diamondbacks by 18 games, all Colorado can do is play for a little pride at this point in time. At the moment, FanDuel has the Rockies over/under win total set at 59.5 games, the under would mean that Colorado would lose at least 100 games in a season for the first time in franchise history.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Colorado Rockies Win Total Odds

Over 59.5 games: -105

Under 59.5 games: -115

Why The Rockies Will Win 59.5 Games

Like previously mentioned, while all of the talk has obviously been about how porous the Rockies have been in 2023, the biggest reason why the ‘Rox will hit the over on 59.5 wins on the season will be due to the fact that Colorado has never lost 100 games in a campaign. Yes, the Rockies have certainly seen their fair share of sloppy and no-good teams over the years, but the most losses that Colorado has ever racked up happens to be 98 games back in 2012. Bafflingly enough, it is hard to imagine that the Rockies have never pulled off this miserable feat, and they certainly do not want to start anytime soon.

In addition, even with their overall pitching statistics appearing more ugly than a war wound, the Rockies will always have the privilege of hitting baseballs in the thin air of Coors Field. By no means is Colorado one of the league's more exceptional hitting squads thus far on the season, but playing in an extremely hitter's friendly ballpark always helps. So far, the Rockies maintain the 12th-best batting average with a .255 mark and also have a somewhat respectable .401 slugging percentage. Without a doubt, Colorado's pitching staff cannot be trusted for the remaining 71 games on the scheduled slate, and it will be all thanks to this offense to outscore their opponents at will if they are going to find their way to hit the 60-win mark.

Why The Rockies Won't Win 59.5 Games

Of course, while it doesn't always hurt to think optimistically as a Rockies fan, there are also plenty of reasons why it would be the wise move to bank on Colorado to fail and not accomplish winning more than 59.5 games on the season. For starters, ever since the Colorado Rockies traded their cornerstone franchise name in Nolan Arenado to the St. Louis Cardinals following the 2020 season, this organization located in the heart of the Rocky Mountains has failed to possess enough star power within their lineup to be a legitimate threat when suiting up for play. When looking upon the names of this lineup, there really isn't anybody that scares you as an opponent. While guys like Elias Diaz are having respectable seasons in their own rights, the fact that Colorado does not have a centerpiece superstar ultimately hurts their chances exponentially of reaching the 59.5 wins mark.

Not to mention, but saying that this pitching staff is laughable is an understatement. Unfortunately, the Rockies have been struck violently with the injury bug to their two top starting pitchers in German Marquez and now Kyle Freeland as of late. After these two arms went down, the Rockies have been struggling to keep their heads above water. Historically, the Rockies have generally not faired well with their pitching staffs over the years and a quick turnaround from this position should not be expected for the remainder of the regular season.

Final Colorado Rockies Win Total Prediction

Truly, this over/under win total could still go either way, but at this point in time, the wise pick would count on the Rockies to come up short in their pursuit of reaching the 59.5 wins mark.

Final Colorado Rockies Win Total Prediction: Under 59.5 Games (-115)