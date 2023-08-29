The Colorado Rockies got destroyed by the Atlanta Braves on Monday night, losing by a score of 14-4. Ronald Acuna Jr. led the way for Atlanta with a monster outing (4-5, 4 R, 5 RBI, 1 HR, 1 BB, 2 SB), but it was a strange incident that took place on the field between Acuna and a pair of fans that caught everyone's attention, and resulted in a disappointed reaction from Rockies manager Bud Black.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, a pair of fans ran onto the field towards Acuna, with one looking to take a selfie with the star outfielder, and another inadvertently knocking him to the ground while appearing to try to wrap his arm around Acuna. Thankfully, Acuna was fine, but after the game, Black said he was upset that such an incident took place at the Rockies home stadium of Coors Field.

“That's disappointing, for me, that it happens, especially in our ballpark, in our town. That bothers me. It bothers me in general when I see it elsewhere, in all sports.” – Bud Black, ESPN

Seeing fans run onto the field during sporting events isn't uncommon, but it's rare that they end up making contact with one of the players on the field. With Acuna here, he got tag-teamed by two guys, and while he was obviously OK after getting knocked over, it's safe to say things could have gone much worse. These sorts of actions are unacceptable from fans, and it's good to see Black speaking out on his disappointment that Rockies fans would commit this act on their home turf.