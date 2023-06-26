The Colorado Rockies are once again having a season to forget as they sit at the bottom of the NL West standings. But as the Rockies look to turn things around, they'll be getting back one of the biggest bats in their lineup.

Colorado has activated first baseman CJ Cron off of the injured list, via MLB.com. In turn, utility man Michael Toglia and RHP Noah Davis have been sent to Triple-A.

Cron has been out since May as he dealt with black spasms. The slugging first baseman seems to be past those struggles and ready to rejoin the Rockies. Colorado has been in desperate need for Cron's bat in the lineup.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Before his injury, Cron had appeared in 36 games, hitting .228 with six home runs and 20 RBI. While his numbers don't jump off the page, Cron is coming off of his first career All-Star appearance in 2022. That season, the first baseman hit .257 with 29 home runs and 102 RBI.

Colorado's offense has been in the middle of the rankings during their 31-49 start to the season. The Rockies rank 15th in runs scored (349) and 12th in batting average (.255). They have been lacking in the home run department, where they rank 25th in the league with just 72 dingers.

CJ Cron will look to give the Rockies a bit of offensive juice. While he has been forced to miss time due to injury, Cron will look to prove that 2022 wasn't a fluke. Colorado will hope that adding Cron back will help them crawl out of the NL West's cellar.