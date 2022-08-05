Dinelson Lamet finds new home with Rockies after Brewers release

Dinelson Lamet has endured a hectic past week. He began the week as a member of the San Diego Padres. However, he was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers in the Josh Hader deal. Milwaukee then designated him for assignment. Lamet was then claimed off of waivers by the Colorado Rockies, per Bob Nightengale.

Lamet is in the midst of a difficult season. In 13 games, the right-hander has posted an ERA of well over 9. He was primarily used in a relief role with the Padres this year. However, one has to wonder if the Rockies may take a chance on him as a starting pitcher. Lamet once showed great potential as a starter.

Pitching in Coors Field is never an easy task. The elevation provides hitters with a major advantage. So it makes sense for the Rockies to take a chance on Dinelson Lamet, who has one year of team control remaining.

Colorado has labored this season. They are near the bottom of the NL West. But they have shown a willingness to add over the past season. The Rockies traded for Randal Grichuk from the Blue Jays, signed Kris Bryan over the offseason, and recently extended closer Daniel Bard. However, these moves have yet to payoff in terms of winning. But Rockies fans can be encouraged that the team is at least trying to build a contending roster.

Perhaps Dinelson Lamet will find his rhythm and become a staple of the Rockies pitching staff.

Lamet has finally found a home after being a member of three different teams over the past week.