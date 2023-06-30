The Colorado Rockies are currently gasping for air trying to stay afloat in the National League West. The team received key injury news lately regarding right fielder Kris Bryant, who has had a decent season so far, but one that hasn't come close to living up to past expectations.

The Rockies made a big decision recently on 2022 All-Star C.J. Cron, who has struggled at times getting back into a rhythm. Key lineup cog Kris Bryant, who signed an enormous contract in 2022, has been dealing with heel injuries resembling the dreaded plantar fasciitis.

Now, the Rockies have received word on a concrete timetable for his return. According to MLB.com Rockies reporter Thomas Harding, the team is expected to activate Bryant from the injury list tomorrow.

Bryant has reportedly landed in Denver and is ready to rejoin the lineup for Manager Bud Black's team after playing an injury rehab game for the Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes.

The former Chicago Cubs star had a career-best 39 home runs in 2016. He is a four-time All-Star, 2015 Rookie of the Year, 2016 NL MVP, and 2016 World Series champion.

The hope for Black's team is that the return of Bryant will form a one-two power hitting punch in the middle of the lineup alongside Cron. The Rockies are currently third-to-last in the majors in home runs, although they are 12th overall in batting average. The team's pitching staff is second-to-last in the majors in ERA.

The team is expected to take on the Detroit Tigers as part of a three-game set Friday at Coors Field, which will be followed up with a trip to Houston to take on the Astros.