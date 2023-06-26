Since surprisingly signing with the Colorado Rockies prior to the last season, Kris Bryant has been held back by injuries. While Bryant may be out with an injury once again, the Rockies at least now know what his return to the majors looks like.

Bryant has been able to increase his activity daily and fully ran the bases on June 25, via MLB.com. While there's no firm timetable for his return, Bryant is believed to be able to begin playing – at the spring training facility or on a rehab assignment – sooner rather than later.

Still, Bryant isn't out of the water just yet. Currently dealing with a left heel injury, Bryant is said to be facing “an element” of plantar fascitis. A similar injury was Bryant's downfall in 2022. The Rockies are hoping Bryant heals better this time around and that his increasing work in practice is a sign of hope.

The Rockies were counting on Bryant to be a major addition when they signed him to a seven-year, $182 million contract. However, he has appeared in just 92 games over his two years in Colorado. Bryant is hitting .283 with 10 home runs and 31 RBI.

Colorado has struggled to string together wins this season and sits at the bottom of the NL West with their 31-49 record. A healthy Kris Bryant would at least make the Rockies a bit more competitive and would give Colorado a potent bat. While he hasn't looked like it lately, Bryant is a former MVP. He'll be a crucial part of the Rockies success if they are to have any in the foreseeable future.