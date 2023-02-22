Year one with the Colorado Rockies did not go as planned for Kris Bryant, who signed a seven-year $182 million contract with the team last offseason, but he believes he can be the player that the Rockies envisioned in 2023.

Kris Bryant played 42 games in 2022, the least he has ever played in a 162-game season. He played 34 in 2020, which was shortened to 60 games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bryant said it is important for him to look back at what he has accomplished in MLB, mainly with the Chicago Cubs, for him to succeed in the future.

“Of course you want to go out there and prove yourself every single year and do better than you did the year previous,” Bryant said, via Danielle Allentuck of The Gazette. “But I think it’s also important to look back on what you’ve accomplished and not try to do too much because it wasn’t like I was trying to do too much the years when I did amazing. It’s a balance. Yes, I want to go out there and show everyone what I can do, but I have to find peace in what I do on a daily basis and know that I’m a really good baseball player.”

Bryant put up solid numbers in 2022, hitting .306 with a .376 on-base percentage .851 slugging percentage and five home runs in the 42 games he played.

It will be about staying on the field for Bryant in 2023. If he can stay healthy, he could recreate some of those Cubs seasons and live up to the contract if he performs the way he did in limited games a season ago, and maybe the Rockies could surprise some people as a result.