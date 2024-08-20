ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

DJ Herz will head to the mound for the Washington Nationals as they face the Colorado Rockies. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rockies-Nationals prediction and pick.

Rockies-Nationals Projected Starters

Austin Gomber vs. DJ Herz

Austin Gomber (3-8) with a 4.82 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP

Last Start: Gomber went six innings in his previous start, giving up six hits and a walk. He would allow just two runs and take a no-decision against the Diamondbacks.

2024 Road Splits: On the road, in 13 starts, Gombar is 2-6 with a 5.16 ERA and a .282 opponent batting average.

DJ Herz (2-5) with a 4.25 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP

Last Start: Herz went six innings in his last start, giving up four hits, two walks, and a home run. He would allow two runs and take the loss to the Orioles.

2024 Home Splits:

MLB Odds: Rockies-Nationals Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: +126

Washington Nationals -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -148

Over: 8 (-108)

Under: 8 (-112)

How to Watch Rockies vs. Nationals

Time: 6:45 PM ET/ 3:45 PM PT

TV: COLR/MASN2

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rockies are 17th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 14th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging. Brenton Doyle leads the way. He is hitting .267 on the year with a .326 on-base percentage. Doyle has 20 home runs this year and 60 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 24 bases and scored 70 times. Ezequiel Tovar is hitting .273 this year with a .298 on-base percentage. He has 19 home runs and 55 RBIs while scoring 66 times. Rounding out the best bats on the year is Ryan McMahon. He is hitting .244 on the year with a .335 on-base percentage. He has 16 home runs with 54 RBIs and 57 runs scored.

Brendan Rodgers comes into the game hot. He has hit .261 in the last week with a .280 on-base percentage. Further, he has two home runs, five RBIs and four runs scored this week. Michael Togila is also hitting well. He is hitting .400 in the last week with a .500 on-base percentage. He has a home run and four RBIs while scoring four times in the last week. Brenton Double is also hitting well. He is hitting .304 in the last week with a .360 on-base percentage. Doyle as a double, a triple, and an RBI while stealing a base and scoring six times. The Rockies are hitting .226 in the last week with 24 runs scored in six games.

Current members of the Rockies have 13 career at-bats against DJ Herz. They have hit .385 against him with two home runs and two RBIs. Ezequiel Tovar is three for three with a home run and an RBI. Nolan Jones is one for two with a home run as well. Brenton Doyle has the other hit, going one for two against Herz.

Why The Nationals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Nationals are 19th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 15th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging. CJ Abrams has been great this year. He is hitting .248 on the year with a .322 on-base percentage. Abrams has 17 home runs and 59 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 25 bases and scored 71 times. Luis Garcia Jr. is also having a solid year. He is hitting .291 on the year with a .326 on-base percentage. Garcia has 14 home runs and 59 RBIs.

Further, he has stolen 19 bases and scored 46 times. Rounding out the top bats of the year is Keibert Ruiz. He is hitting .226 on the year with 12 home runs, 44 RBIS, and 35 runs scored.

Keibert Ruiz has been solid in the last week. He is hitting .273 in the last week with three home runs and five RBIs while scoring three times. James Wood is also hot at the dish. He is hitting .409 in the last week with a home run and three RBIs. He has also scored five times in the last week. The Nationals are hitting .254 in the last week with six home runs and 22 runs scored in the last six games.

Current Nationals have 16 career at-bats against Austin Gomber. They have hit .312 against him. Alex Call is two for five with a double, while Riley Adams is three for six with a double, an RBI, and a walk.

Final Rockies-Nationals Prediction & Pick

Austin Gombar has struggled heavily at times this year. In his last six starts, he has given up two or more runs in each of them, with three or more in four of them. Further, he has given up home runs in five of six games, with two in three of them. DJ Herz has not been good either. The Nationals have lost six of the last seven games he has started. Still, Herz has given up two or fewer runs in six of those seven starts. Still, Herz has been the better pitcher this year, and the Nationals have the offense to get the win in this one.

Final Rockies-Nationals Prediction & Pick: Nationals ML (-148)