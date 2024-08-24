ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Colorado Rockies continue their east-coast trip as they face the New York Yankees. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rockies-Yankees prediction and pick.

Rockies-Yankees Projected Starters

Bradley Blalock vs. Undecided

Bradley Blalock (0-0) with a 2.92 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP

Last Start: In his last start, Blalock went 5.2 innings, giving up six hits and three walks. He would give up just one run but take the no-decision in the win over the Padres.

2024 Road Splits: Blalock has made two road appearances. He had one with the Brewers, going one inning and giving up a walk. He has made one start on the road for the Rockies, giving up three runs in 5.2 innings of work.

MLB Odds

MLB Odds: Rockies-Yankees Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+125)

Moneyline: +240

New York Yankees: -1.5 (-150)

Moneyline: -295

Over: 9.5 (-102)

Under: 9.5 (-120)

How to Watch Rockies vs. Yankees

Time: 2:05 PM ET/ 11:05 AM PT

TV: COLR/YES

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rockies are 18th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 15th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging. Brenton Doyle leads the way. He is hitting .271 on the year with a .330 on-base percentage. Doyle has 21 home runs this year and 61 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 24 bases and scored 72 times. Ezequiel Tovar is hitting .270 this year with a .294 on-base percentage. He has 19 home runs and 55 RBIs while scoring 67 times. Rounding out the best bats on the year is Ryan McMahon. He is hitting .247 on the year with a .335 on-base percentage. He has 16 home runs with 55 RBIs and 58 runs scored.

Brendan Rodgers has been solid in the last week. He is hitting .261 in the last week with a double, a home run, and four RBIs. Further, he scored twice last week. Jacob Stallings has also been solid. He is hitting .273 in the last week with a .333 on-base percentage. He has a home run, three RBIs, and one run scored. Charlie Blackmon rounds out the top bats in the last week. He is hitting .250 in the last week with a home run, two RBIs and a run scored. In the last week, the Rockies are hitting .224 with five home runs and 20 runs scored in six games.

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Yankees are second in the majors in runs scored this year while sitting 11th in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and third in slugging. Aaron Judge has been amazing this year. He is hitting .334 on the year with a .465 on-base percentage. Judge has 48 home runs this year, helping to his 118 RBIs. Further, he has scored 101 times this year. Juan Soto is also having a great year. He is hitting .299 on the year with a .430 on-base percentage. He has 36 home runs and 93 RBIs this year, scoring 107 times. Anthony Volpe is also having a solid season. Volpe is hitting .250 on the year with a .303 on-base percentage. He has 11 home runs and 47 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 23 bases and scored 77 times this season.

Aaron Judge has also hitting well in the last week. He has hit .348 in the last week with five home runs and eight RBIs. He has also scored six times in the last week. Juan Soto has also been great. He is hitting just .136 in the last week but has a .269 on-base percentage. He has two home runs and six RBIs while scoring four times in the last week. Giancarlo Stanton is also driving in runs. He is hitting just .200 in the last week but with a .333 on-base percentage. He has a home run, three RBIs, and a run scored. The Yankees are hitting just .190 in the last week with 24 runs scored in six games.

Aaron Judge has also crushed right-handed pitching this year. He is hitting .342 against right-handed pitching, with 35 home runs and 89 RBIS. Juan Soto has also done well against right-handed pitching. He is hitting .300 with 24 home runs and 56 RBIs.

Final Rockies-Yankees Prediction & Pick

While the Yankees are not hitting well, they are scoring runs. They are scoring four runs per game in the last week. The Rockies are scoring just over three runs per game. Still, the Rockies are sending a young pitcher to the mound in this one. The Yankees have hit .258 against right-handed pitching. They should be able to get plenty of runs against Bradley Blalock. Take the Yankees in this one.

Final Rockies-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Yankees -1.5 (-150)