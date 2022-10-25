Fox Sports personality Nick Wright is not going to win new fans from Green Bay over what he just said in a recent episode of the What’s Wright? with Nick Wright podcast. According to Wright, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is no longer an elite NFL quarterback.

“Aaron Rodgers, you are the back-to-back defending MVP, the highest paid player in the sport & on the year you’ve been mediocre. … I think the Packers are cooked. Rodgers as an elite QB is over.”

"Aaron Rodgers, you are the back-to-back defending MVP, the highest paid player in the sport & on the year you've been mediocre. … I think the Packers are cooked. Rodgers as an elite QB is over." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/QMRiIRbHmY — What’s Wright? with Nick Wright (@WhatsWrightShow) October 25, 2022

Granted that Aaron Rodgers is indeed not having the typical Aaron Rodgers season, it is still too early to declare the Packers signal-caller’s run as a top-tier QB over, but if Wright just wants the attention, then he’s definitely getting it with that hot take.

It is undeniable, however, that Rodgers and the Packers are in trouble. After a 3-1 start, Green Bay is now on a three-game losing skid. As mentioned by Wright, the Packers have absorbed consecutive losses at the hands of teams with Daniel Jones, Zach Wilson, and Taylor Heinicke as their respective starting quarterbacks. None of those QBs is going to make the Hall of Fame. They wouldn’t even have a sniff of it. Aaron Rodgers, on the other hand, has virtually reserved his seat in Canton.

So far this season, Rodgers has 1,597 passing yards and 11 touchdowns against three interceptions — all top-10 numbers in the NFL. That being said, his 40.5 quarterback rating is only 26th in the league.

If Rodgers wants to silence Wright and his critics, he can come up with a vintage performance this coming Sunday against the high-flying Buffalo Bills on the road.