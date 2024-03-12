Disgraced director Roman Polanski has a trial date of August 4, 2025, for a rape lawsuit.
He's accused of raping an underage girl in 1973 at his Benedict Canyon, California, home, Variety reports. She claims in the lawsuit that they met at a party months before the incident. Then, the director invited her for dinner, where he bought her tequila shots. She ended up passing out at his house on his bed, and that's where the rape occurred.
Polanski, who's 90, also faces a defamation trial in Paris. It stems from an actor named Charlotte Lewis, who alleged he defamed her when he called her sexual assault allegation a “heinous lie.” He is accused of assaulting her when she was 16 back in 1983.
Details of Roman Polanski's rape lawsuit
As for the trial set for August, the details sound horrifying.
“Plaintiff remembers waking up in Defendant's bed with him lying in the bed next to her,” the lawsuit reads. “He told her that he wanted to have sex with her. Plaintiff, though groggy, told Defendant ‘No.' She told him, ‘Please don't do this.'”
The plaintiff, known as Jane Doe, said, “It took me a really long time to decide this suit against Mr. Polanski.”
The director's attorney, Alexander Rufus-Issacs, said, “Mr. Polanski strenuously denies the allegations in the lawsuit and believes that the proper place to try this case is in the courts.”
Roman Polanski has been a fugitive since 1978 and can appear for the civil trial via live video feed. He fled the country before sentencing for the rape of a 13-year-old child.