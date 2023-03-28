Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

The Washington Commanders have had an interesting offseason with Daniel Snyder’s potential sale of the team looming over the organization, and head coach Ron Rivera said it has caused uncertainty in multiple areas, specifically with Chase Young, according to Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports.

The Commanders have until May 2 to decide on Chase Young’s fifth-year option, and Ron Rivera said because of the uncertainty surrounding Daniel Snyder’s potential sale, they are waiting for that to potentially get approved by the new owner.

“I have no idea what to expect,” Rivera said, via Vacchiano.

Rivera said that the ownership uncertainty is “a little bit” frustrating and “a very delicate situation” according to Vacchiano. The team is proceeding as normal, but Rivera knows that a new owner could come in soon and change the course of everything, including whether or not they pursue a veteran quarterback.

The Commanders have come out and said that they are not pursuing Lamar Jackson, who requested a trade from the Ravens earlier this month. Based on Rivera’s words, it seems like new ownership coming in and greatly changing the offseason plan is the only scenario that the Commanders would pursue a Lamar Jackson trade with the Ravens.

The Commanders did sign Jacoby Brissett earlier this offseason, and he is expected to compete with Sam Howell for the starting role. Sam Howell is expected to get the first crack at winning the position, but both players will have the opportunity.

Daniel Snyder could sell the Commanders in the next couple of weeks, and it will be interesting to see how the Commanders’ plans change if a sale does happen.