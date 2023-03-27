Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

Lamar Jackson’s trade request seemingly won’t increase the quarterback’s chances of playing for the Washington Commanders. The Commanders weren’t interested in acquiring Jackson when the Baltimore Ravens used the franchise tag on him, and Washington doesn’t plan on making a trade offer for the 2019 NFL MVP.

Washington is moving forward with Sam Howell and Jacoby Brissett as their quarterbacks, according to Commanders General Manager Martin Mayhew. Mayhew said that he doesn’t know where reports linking Lamar Jackson to the Commanders are coming from.

“There are a ton of talented players that could help us that we don’t end up talking to for various reasons, and Lamar falls into that category,” Mayhew told reporters on Monday.

Commanders GM Martin Mayhew says Washington is moving forward with Sam Howell and Jacoby Brissett and while Lamar Jackson is very talented the Commanders won’t pursue him pic.twitter.com/lImCqtsJjY — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 27, 2023

On paper, the Commanders seem like one of the most logical Jackson destinations. Since Kirk Cousins’ departure five years ago, Washington has started a dozen different quarterbacks. None of them have proven to be better than average.

The Commanders have managed to hover around .500 over the last few years. A quality starter like Jackson could potentially turn Washington into a playoff team.

When the Ravens used the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson, it gave any team the chance to offer the quarterback a contract. If Jackson signs an offer sheet with another team, Baltimore will have five days to match the offer and keep their starting quarterback.

Jackson is reportedly seeking a fully guaranteed contract, possibly one worth close to $200 million. Signing Jackson to an offer sheet would also cost the Commanders two first-round draft picks.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera has said that Howell will get a chance in training camp to earn the starting quarterback job. Washington picked Howell in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Howell made one start as a rookie. The 22-year-old completed 11 of 19 passes for 169, one touchdown and one interception in a win.

It’s been 17 years since the Commanders won a playoff game.