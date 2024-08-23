Former WWE and MMA fighter Ronda Rousey has apologized on social media 11 years later after posting a video to the internet that questioned the Sandy Hook shooting and massacre which took the lives of 26 people, 20 of them young children. Rousey posted the statement to her X, formerly Twitter, account Friday where she expressed how this apology is “11 years too late” and is sorry for the “hurt I caused.”

“I apologize that this came 11 years too late, but to those affected by the Sandy Hook massacre, from the bottom of my heart and depth of my soul I am so so sorry for the hurt I caused,” Rousey wrote. “I can’t even begin to imagine the pain you’ve endured and words cannot describe how thoroughly remorseful and ashamed I am of myself for contributing it.”

Ronda Rousey was “grasping for an alternative fiction” at the time

Rousey, the former professional wrestler for WWE, would start by saying that she has “redrafted” the apology many times over the last 11 years. Rousey would share the video on X back in January of 2013 where she immediately deleted right after as saying the conspiracy video about the Sandy Hook shooting resulted in her “grasping for an alternative fiction.”

“I didn’t even believe it, but was so horrified at the truth that I was grasping for an alternative fiction to cling to instead,” Rousey said. “I quickly realized my mistake and took it down, but the damage was done.”

“By some miracle it seemingly slipped under the media’s radar,” Rousey continued. “I was never asked about it so I never spoke of it again, afraid that calling attention to it would have the opposite of the intended effect — it could increase the views of those conspiracy videos, and selfishly, inform even more people I was ignorant, self absorbed and tone deaf enough to share one in the first place.”

Ronda Rousey talks impact of her spreading conspiracy theories

The video she reposted to X in January of 2013 came from YouTube and was one month after the shooting in Newton, Connecticut took place where she titled her social media post with “Extremely interesting, and must-watch.” Conspiracy theories about the massacre were popularized, famously by InfoWars host Alex Jones who recently lost a case where he has to pay $1.5 billion to the parents of the Sandy Hook victims per NBC News.

There is no doubt that with her apology posted to her social media, she is expressing remorse for what she has done to impact the victims, but also cause other people to believe the falsities of the conspiracy theories surrounding the shooter.

“So I convinced myself that apologizing would just reopen the wound for no other reason than me selfishly trying to make myself feel better,” Rousey said. “That I would hurt those suffering even more and possibly lead more people down the black hole of conspiracy bulls*** by it being brought up again just so I could try to shake the label of being a ‘Sandy Hook truther.'”

“But honestly I deserve to be hated, labeled, detested, resented and worse for it,” Rousey continued. “I deserve to lose out on every opportunity, I should have been canceled, I would have deserved it. I still do.”