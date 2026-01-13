Stephen A. Smith had an unfortunate slip of the tongue on Tuesday’s episode of First Take, one that immediately caught attention for reasons beyond football, per NJ.

While breaking down the Houston Texans’ dominant 30–6 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Smith attempted to highlight the impact of wide receiver Christian Kirk. Instead, he mistakenly referred to the veteran pass catcher as Charlie Kirk, prompting a quick correction from co-host Shae Cornette.

“We saw Charlie Kirk catch eight receptions for 144 yards,” Smith said before stopping himself. Moments later, he added, “I apologize. Oh my God. Christian Kirk,” making it clear the mix-up was unintentional.

The gaffe stood out because of the real-world weight attached to the other name. Charlie Kirk, a polarizing political figure, was assassinated on September 10, 2025, during a Turning Point USA event in Utah. Smith has previously addressed that tragedy with seriousness and empathy, leaving little doubt that Tuesday’s mistake had nothing to do with mockery or commentary.

Stephen A Smith with the classic Charlie Kirk / Christian Kirk mix up on First Take this morning #espn #firsttake #nfl pic.twitter.com/Vx7MYSXGQS — The What Mafia (@TheWhatMafia) January 13, 2026

Slip-Up Overshadows Texans’ Statement Win

The brief moment on television nearly distracted from what had been a convincing performance by the Houston Texans. Houston controlled the game with a physical defensive effort that limited Aaron Rodgers to 146 passing yards and forced a key interception. Rookie Calen Bullock sealed the outcome with a late pick-six that erased any remaining suspense.

Offensively, the Texans leaned on timely contributions rather than perfection. C.J. Stroud turned the ball over three times, yet Houston stayed afloat thanks to steady play from Woody Marks and Kirk, who provided the spark when the unit needed stability.

Smith’s earlier comments about Charlie Kirk’s death underline the context. He previously condemned those who celebrated the loss of life, saying he did not care about political beliefs when a family had lost a husband and father. That history only reinforces the reality of Tuesday’s moment, a simple verbal miscue during fast-paced live television.

In the end, Stephen A. Smith corrected himself immediately, the Texans kept rolling, and the focus returned where it belonged, on a statement win rather than a fleeting on-air mistake.