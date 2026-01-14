Unfortunately, it may be a while before fans see Nikki Bella in WWE again, as the Hall of Famer may be taking “time off” from her duties on Monday Night RAW.

During the latest episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, they talked about “digital detoxes.” Bella acknowledged that she needs one, and she may attempt one during her current “time off,” signaling a hiatus from the ring.

“I feel like right now, with my time off, I need to take one,” Bella said of a detox from social media. “But I have still some things I need to post.”

Brie Bella then laughed at her twin sister's cop-out. A laughing Nikki then conceded, “But then I'm gonna take one.” Whether she does or not remains unknown.

When will Nikki Bella return to WWE?

Bella didn't indicate exactly how much “time off” she has. However, fans should expect her back for the Royal Rumble, one of WWE's biggest annual PLEs.

She made her return to the promotion at the 2025 Royal Rumble as the final entrant in the annual women's battle royal. Bella lasted just over three minutes, eliminating one Superstar, before being thrown over the top rope by Nia Jax.

A few months later, Bella once again returned to promote the second Evolution PLE. She participated in a battle royal at the event, but she did not win.

From there, Bella would launch a feud with Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch. They had a match at Clash in Paris, which Bella lost.

After forming an alliance with Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer, Bella turned on her during the Nov. 10, 2025, edition of RAW. They had a match at Survivor Series: WarGames, where Bella challenged for the Women's World Championship.

She was unsuccessful, but their feud has continued. Bella's last match in WWE was against Vaquer and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's World Championship during the Dec. 29, 2025, edition of RAW.