Los Angeles Clippers star James Harden crossed a milestone Monday night that places him among basketball’s most enduring greats, per Yahoo. With a 3-pointer early in the second half against the Charlotte Hornets, Harden reached 28,598 career points, moving past Shaquille O'Neal into ninth place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

The moment came in a 117–109 Clippers win, but Harden’s reaction focused less on the ranking and more on respect. Calling O’Neal “the most dominant big man in the history of the game,” Harden framed the achievement as a reflection of years of discipline, faith, and daily grind. He credited the work required to stay productive across eras, roles, and teams, especially after beginning his career as a reserve in Oklahoma City.

Harden’s climb into the top 10 followed a steady rise. He entered Monday trailing O’Neal by 14 points and passed the mark in his 1,187th career game. The accomplishment highlighted durability as much as scoring, a theme Harden returned to when discussing the small circle of players who understand what sustained excellence demands.

Longevity, Respect, and the Grind

Article Continues Below

When asked about longevity, Harden widened the lens. He shouted out LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and Russell Westbrook, emphasizing how rare it is to remain elite deep into an NBA career.

James Harden shouted out LeBron James, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and Russell Westbrook when talking about longevity. “I work my butt off. You don’t understand how hard it is to work and the longevity of it. It’s a handful of guys who understand it and know it. A couple of them… pic.twitter.com/V7L8IJfNR7 — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) January 13, 2026

Harden explained that fans often see the games but miss the daily commitment behind them. He described the physical and mental toll, noting that only a handful of players truly grasp what it takes to sustain greatness year after year. Watching peers like LeBron, Curry, Durant, and Westbrook continue to perform at a high level, Harden said, offers something worth appreciating while it lasts.

The milestone also underscored Harden’s place in the league’s long arc. Even as debates swirl around style and era, the numbers keep stacking up. Passing O’Neal, and previously Carmelo Anthony, didn’t prompt celebration so much as reflection. For James Harden, longevity stands as the real achievement, a shared bond among stars who kept showing up, adapting, and producing long after most careers fade.