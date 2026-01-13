The Utah Jazz needed a response after embarrassment, and Keyonte George delivered it. George poured in 32 points Monday night as Utah bounced back from a historic loss to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 123–112, steadying a five-game road trip that could have unraveled quickly, per APNews.

George controlled the game in key stretches, especially during a third quarter surge where he scored 16 points and flipped a 10-point deficit. He lived at the free throw line, going a perfect 12-for-12, and handed out nine assists while drawing defensive focus away from Lauri Markkanen, who finished with 28 points and 12 rebounds. The performance marked a clear reminder of how far George has come since last season’s struggles.

Gospel music, altitude, and accountability

George’s rise in Utah did not start with box scores. It started with connection. In a conversation with Zach Lowe, George recalled a pre-draft workout moment that stuck with Jazz head coach Will Hardy. When trainers offered him music to push through a brutal conditioning drill, George made an unexpected choice.

Article Continues Below

“I need some gospel music,” George said, explaining he needed help from above to survive the drill, especially in Utah’s altitude. Hardy later admitted that moment mattered. The honesty, humor, and faith gave him a window into George’s personality, and it helped solidify Utah’s belief in him before selecting him 16th overall in 2023.

“I need the man above, for this one.” Keyonte George explains to @ZachLowe_NBA why he needed some gospel music at the end of his predraft workout conditioning test. pic.twitter.com/E0FeefqtJF — The Ringer (@ringer) January 12, 2026

That belief faced a test a year later. George shot under 40 percent during a difficult 2024–25 season and heard blunt feedback in his exit interview, APNews reports. Hardy challenged his approach, effort, and body language. The message landed. George recommitted over the summer, embraced leadership, and sharpened his shot selection.

Nearly halfway through this season, the results speak loudly. Keyonte George averages 23.6 points per game with career-best efficiency across the floor, while dishing nearly seven assists per night. His growth has transformed him into a tough cover and a stabilizing force for the Utah Jazz, proof that faith, self-awareness, and accountability can change a career’s trajectory fast.