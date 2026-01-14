Nominated for his first-ever Golden Globes award for The Smashing Machine on Jan. 11, 2026, the night unfortunately did not end well for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Competing against five more impressive nominations, Johnson ultimately lost the award to Brazilian actor Wagner Moura.

However, soon after, Johnson's daughter uploaded a warm note on social media reflecting on her pride in her father despite his shortcomings. It was soon followed by Johnson himself, who also shared a heartfelt note and his planned speech, which he intended to say if he had won the award. “The Rock” shared the video of him speaking to his family after the Golden Globes, where he showed them a note his 10-year-old daughter Jazzy had given him that morning.

Johnson revealed that he had planned to read that heartfelt note on stage if he had won the award for his role as Mark Kerr. “If you can dream it, you can do it.” He also followed it up by writing down his own emotional note addressing his loss at the grand stage.

“I didn’t go home with the Golden Globe ~ but after the show I had the greatest dinner with my family that was filled with so much love and MANA as everyone around the table shared their hearts with their beautiful words and inspiring toasts [clinking glasses emoji] [brown heart emoji]”

Article Continues Below

“After dinner and before dessert, I felt compelled to share a few words of my own – and show my family the note I was planning on pulling out of my pocket if my name was called and I was standing on that stage. It was a note written from my 10 year old daughter, Jazzy given to me that morning of the Globes.”

He further claimed that these “little things” in his life remind him that he has already won. Although he still plans on winning an award on such a stage and reading out loud his daughter Jazzy's message, before grabbing his family and celebrating with them, drinking tequila, and stuffing their “faces with desserts all night long.”