Some secrets you even have to hide from your family.

Donna Kelce, the mother of NFL stars Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce, made her reality TV debut in season four of Peacock's The Traitors. According to her daughter-in-law, Kylie Kelce, who is married to Jason, she shared with PEOPLE that her mother-in-law did not share that many details about the show.

“She did not tell us much at all, which I respect, I respect,” Kylie told the outlet.

“You've got to keep the mystery alive,” Kylie joked.

Kylie, who is a mom of four daughters: Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennett, and Finnley, whom she shares with Jason, revealed that she has not been able to watch her mother-in-law in action, but is excited to watch.

“So I am 100% on board with her keeping everything a secret, even though I would have loved to have some inside scoop, but I'm so excited to watch it,” Kyle said, adding, “I love cheering her on.”

Donna Kelce seemingly throws shade at Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce's exes

In promotion for Traitors, Donna was asked who she would like to see on the show.

“Shaq would be great,” Donna told the Peacock crew.

She added that there are a few people she would not like to see on Traitors, including her son's exes, along with a few others.

“Maybe some of my sons’ adversaries,” Donna said. “That could be [players] on other teams, or coaches, or past girlfriends.”

Lucky enough for Donna, she does not have to worry about her sons bringing home their exes around, as they both are in relationships. Jason married Kyle in 2018, and Travis proposed to Taylor Swift, whom he has been dating for two years, in August 2025.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the caption read on their joint Instagram post.

The couple will reportedly get married on June 13, 2026, in Rhode Island.