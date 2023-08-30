UFC president Dana White shut down rumors of Ronda Rousey returning.

It was recently reported by The Daily Mail that per a confidant of Rousey, there was a possibility of the former women's bantamweight champion leaving the WWE and returning to the Las Vegas-based promotion for the upcoming UFC 300 anniversary event.

“She just had a match at SummerSlam and is looking to wind down her time and commitments with the WWE, and she is now focusing on potentially making a run to have one last fight in the UFC and compete at UFC 300 when that presents itself sometime next year,” the confidant was quoted as saying.

White was quizzed on this report and whether he'd welcome a return during the post-fight press conference of the Contender Series on Tuesday to which the UFC head honcho quickly denied such a thing.

“Ronda's having kids! Ronda built this whole thing that's going on with the women here, then her dream was to go to the WWE,” White said (via Aaron Bronsteter). “She went there and did everything that she did there and achieved. She's made s**t loads of money. She's moved on with her life.”

Of course, it's not the first time White has had to deny rumors of a Rousey comeback. And when he learned the source of these latest rumors were from The Daily Mail, he didn't have nice things to say about the English newspaper.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Stop reading the Daily Mail, everything that they write is a crock of s**t,” White added.

Any hopes of Rousey returning, as a result, can seemingly be put to bed.

“Rowdy” was one of the biggest stars in the UFC during her prime and still remains the highest-drawing female fighter of all time. If she was really interested in a return and there was a possibility of it happening, one would assume White would be more than enthusiastic about it.

That clearly isn't the case.

And while some feel the competition has eclipsed Rousey going by her last two fights, the women's bantamweight division currently has a big hole in it now that Amanda Nunes has retired.

If there ever was a time for Rousey to return, it would be now with many observers still believing she has the skill set to become a champion again — especially if she were to end up facing someone like Julianna Pena.