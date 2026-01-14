As fans await the Kansas City Chiefs star's retirement decision, the legendary tight end Travis Kelce started his offseason with a new look, or at least a new haircut.

Vince the Barber posted a picture of Kelce after a fresh haircut. Kelce got his signature buzzcut — with a noticeably nice fade — done by Vince the Barber.

Now, Kelce can look fresh as he continues to ponder his retirement. He was most recently seen in public going on a date with fiancée Taylor Swift.

Travis Kelce is still pondering retirement decision after Chiefs' disappointing season

Currently, Kelce is still figuring out his next moves. He returned to the Chiefs after contemplating retirement following Super Bowl 59.

However, the 2025 season did not go well for the Chiefs. They went 6-11, and they missed the playoffs for the first time since Patrick Mahomes became the starting quarterback.

Kelce had a solid season, at least in comparison to his 2024 campaign. He caught 76 passes for 851 yards and five touchdowns in 17 games. This was a step up from his 2024 season. That year, Kelce caught 97 passes for 823 yards and three touchdowns.

It's unknown what Kelce wants to do, but expect a decision relatively soon. He recently laid out the conditions for a return in 2026.

“It's a tough thing to navigate, but at the same time, I think if my body can heal up and rest up and I can feel confident that I can go out there and give it another 18, 20, 21-week run, I think I would do it in a heartbeat,” Kelce explained on New Heights. I think right now, it's just finding that answer and seeing how the body feels after this game and kind of when it all settles down.”

If his body is able to come back, it sounds like Kelce will. For now, he will likely be keeping an eye on the NFL playoffs as a fan instead of a player.