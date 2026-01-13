The Chicago Bears pulled off a 31-27 stunner against the Green Bay Packers, and once again, everything flowed through quarterback Caleb Williams. Chicago erased another fourth-quarter deficit, capped by a night that pushed Williams into the Bears’ record books with 361 passing yards, the most ever by a quarterback in franchise history, per Heavy.

The comeback carried extra weight. The Bears not only beat their biggest rival, they also gave fans a rare taste of postseason joy, their first in 15 years. Williams finished with two touchdowns and two interceptions, but the box score only tells part of the story. His poise late, paired with timely defensive stops, shifted the entire feel of the game.

Afterward, Williams joined DJ Moore and Colston Loveland on NFL on Prime Video for a postgame interview that quickly took a playful turn. Cheese grater hats appeared, a nod to Green Bay, but Williams went a step further. With cameras rolling, he grabbed an actual cheese grater and leaned fully into the moment, tongue out, embracing a rivalry image Bears fans instantly loved.

Williams also made sure to redirect credit where he felt it belonged. “Got a lot more to show,” he said. “Definitely can be better for the team.” He then praised the defense, saying, “We wouldn’t be 31 points without them. We wouldn’t have won this game without them…kudos to our defense.”

Caleb Williams’ Superman Moment Goes Viral

The celebration did not stop at the podium. A day later, Williams posted an Instagram sizzle reel that blended game photos, locker room moments, and a familiar cinematic clip. The video featured a classic Superman scene, with Clark Kent transforming after spotting someone in danger. The message felt clear without spelling it out.

Williams framed himself as the spark, ready when chaos hits, confident in the moment, and locked in on lifting everyone around him. The reel quickly picked up traction, matching the energy of his on-field play and the swagger he continues to bring to Chicago.

For Bears fans, the comeback mattered. The records mattered. But the confidence mattered most. Williams keeps showing he understands the stage, the rivalry, and the moment, and he looks comfortable owning all three.