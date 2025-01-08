Major evacuations are underway in Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon as multiple wildfires have ravaged the city beginning on Tuesday evening. The largest of the fires started in the Pacific Palisades and has since expanded at an alarming rate of speed, but a separate fire also broke out in the Pasadena area, forcing widespread evacuations in both regions.

Along with a potential threat to people's safety, the fires also present a major threat for property damage, with several schools, businesses, and other buildings already reported to have burned down.

Recently, the fires impacted the college football world when it was announced that an evacuation warning had been issued for the Rose Bowl, per On3 Sports.

The AP added additional reporting.

“At least four separate blazes were burning in the metropolitan area, from the Pacific Coast inland to Pasadena, home of the famed Rose Parade,” the publication reported. “With thousands of firefighters already attacking the flames, the Los Angeles Fire Department put out a plea for off-duty firefighters to help, and weather conditions were too windy for firefighting aircraft to fly, further hampering the fight. Fire officials hoped to get the flights up later Wednesday.”

The Rose Bowl is one of the most iconic sites in college football, having most recently hosted a game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Oregon Ducks as part of the college football playoff.

Of course, the primary concern at this point is people's safety, as already two fatalities and multiple injuries have been reported as a result of the fires. Severe winds have made it particularly difficult for emergency personnel to contain the flames as they spread, with the city's current drought and heat conditions making it especially conducive for such an event to occur.

Los Angeles is also set to host several sporting events over the coming days, and the public is still waiting for more information on the status of those games.

However, the most important thing is making sure people are safe.